KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Nodaway Valley 17 Falls City 5

Maryville 10 Lathrop 0

Albany 6 South Harrison 4 — 9 inn

Trenton 8 North Andrew 5

Beatrice 8 Platte Valley (NE) 7

KMALAND GIRLS GOLF SCOREBOARD 

Southwest Valley 212 Red Oak 236

Atlantic 190 Kuemper Catholic 208 Denison-Schleswig 222

East Union 312 Lenox NTS

Nodaway Valley 225 Martensdale-St. Marys 229 Mount Ayr 241 Southeast Warren NTS

Wayne, Moravia, Davis County, Centerville

Boyer Valley 225 Glidden-Ralston 236, CAM 302, Woodbine 333, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 348 Coon Rapids-Bayard 380

KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD

Maryville 159 Clarinda 180

Red Oak 188 Southwest Valley 206

Harlan 170 Lewis Central 172

AHSTW 194 Logan-Magnolia 197

East Union 201 Lenox 249

Mount Ayr 172 Nodaway Valley 186 Southeast Warren 226 Martensdale-St. Marys 249

Rolling Valley Meet — 1. CAM 176, Boyer Valley 178, Coon Rapids-Bayard 192, Woodbine 205, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 211, Glidden-Ralston 233

Savannah 184 Plattsburg 272

Ashland-Greenwood Tournament (MISSING)

KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

Kuemper Catholic 4 Harlan 2

Tri-Center 3 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0

Underwood 5 Treynor 0

Missouri Valley 6 Logan-Magnolia 0

Van Meter 10 AHSTW 0

Gross Catholic 1 Plattsmouth 0

Maryville 5 Mid-Buchanan 0

KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Harlan 2 Kuemper Catholic 0

Treynor 5 Underwood 2

Van Meter 8 AHSTW 1

Sioux City East 5 Fort Dodge 1

Conestoga 2 Fremont 1

KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD

Shenandoah 8 Atlantic 1

Red Oak 5 Kuemper Catholic 4

Southwest Valley 7 Creston 2

Bishop Heelan Catholic 6 Sioux City East 3

Elkhorn 9 Nebraska City 0

KMALAND BOYS TENNIS SCOREBOARD 

Shenandoah 6 Atlantic 3

Kuemper Catholic 8 Red Oak 1

Thomas Jefferson 7 Harlan 2

Southwest Valley 8 Creston 1

Savannah 9 Lafayette 0

