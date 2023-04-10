KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Nodaway Valley 17 Falls City 5
Maryville 10 Lathrop 0
Albany 6 South Harrison 4 — 9 inn
Trenton 8 North Andrew 5
Beatrice 8 Platte Valley (NE) 7
KMALAND GIRLS GOLF SCOREBOARD
Southwest Valley 212 Red Oak 236
Atlantic 190 Kuemper Catholic 208 Denison-Schleswig 222
East Union 312 Lenox NTS
Nodaway Valley 225 Martensdale-St. Marys 229 Mount Ayr 241 Southeast Warren NTS
Wayne, Moravia, Davis County, Centerville
Boyer Valley 225 Glidden-Ralston 236, CAM 302, Woodbine 333, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 348 Coon Rapids-Bayard 380
KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD
Maryville 159 Clarinda 180
Red Oak 188 Southwest Valley 206
Harlan 170 Lewis Central 172
AHSTW 194 Logan-Magnolia 197
East Union 201 Lenox 249
Mount Ayr 172 Nodaway Valley 186 Southeast Warren 226 Martensdale-St. Marys 249
Rolling Valley Meet — 1. CAM 176, Boyer Valley 178, Coon Rapids-Bayard 192, Woodbine 205, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 211, Glidden-Ralston 233
Savannah 184 Plattsburg 272
Ashland-Greenwood Tournament (MISSING)
KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Kuemper Catholic 4 Harlan 2
Tri-Center 3 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
Underwood 5 Treynor 0
Missouri Valley 6 Logan-Magnolia 0
Van Meter 10 AHSTW 0
Gross Catholic 1 Plattsmouth 0
Maryville 5 Mid-Buchanan 0
KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Harlan 2 Kuemper Catholic 0
Treynor 5 Underwood 2
Van Meter 8 AHSTW 1
Sioux City East 5 Fort Dodge 1
Conestoga 2 Fremont 1
KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD
Shenandoah 8 Atlantic 1
Red Oak 5 Kuemper Catholic 4
Southwest Valley 7 Creston 2
Bishop Heelan Catholic 6 Sioux City East 3
Elkhorn 9 Nebraska City 0
KMALAND BOYS TENNIS SCOREBOARD
Shenandoah 6 Atlantic 3
Kuemper Catholic 8 Red Oak 1
Thomas Jefferson 7 Harlan 2
Southwest Valley 8 Creston 1
Savannah 9 Lafayette 0