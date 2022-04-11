KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

East Atchison 8 Osborn/Stewartsville 2

Rock Port 6 Platte Valley 5

South Holt 10 DeKalb 2

Northeast Nodaway 19 North Nodaway 0

Albany 15 North Andrew 5

Maryville 10 Lathrop 9 (14 inn)

Nebraska City 6 Platteview 0 (Trailblazer Conference Tournament)

Wahoo 13 Plattsmouth 1 (Trailblazer Conference Tournament)

Lincoln Christian 10 Falls City 2

Crete 9 Auburn 7

KMALAND GIRLS GOLF SCOREBOARD 

Red Oak 248 Southwest Valley 259 Essex/Stanton NTS

Atlantic 218 Denison-Schleswig 250

East Mills NTS Griswold NTS

Missouri Valley 280 AHSTW NTS

IKM-Manning 217 Tri-Center 256

Treynor 185 Underwood 233

Central Decatur, Mormon Trail at Lamoni (MISSING)

Mount Ayr NTS Nodaway Valley NTS Martensdale-St. Marys NTS Southeast Warren NTS

Boyer Valley 197 Coon Rapids-Bayard 217 CAM NTS Exira/EHK NTS Glidden-Ralston NTS Woodbine NTS

Sioux City North 176 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 180 Sioux City East 183 Sioux City West NTS

KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD

Maryville 164 Clarinda 194

Southwest Valley 192 Red Oak 214 Essex 237

Lewis Central 169 Harlan 172

Webster City 163 Kuemper Catholic 169 

East Mills 196 Griswold 207

Missouri Valley 195 AHSTW 255

Tri-Center 193 IKM-Manning 201

Treynor 152 Underwood 180 

Nodaway Valley 181 Mount Ayr 201 Martensdale-St. Marys 209 Southeast Warren 218

MISSING: Central Decatur, Mormon Trail at Lamoni

Boyer Valley 165 CAM 178 Woodbine 191 Coon Rapids-Bayard 195 

KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

Harlan 3 Kuemper Catholic 0

Tri-Center 9 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0

Van Meter 9 AHSTW 0

Logan-Magnolia 3 Missouri Valley 2

Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 5 East Sac County 2

Sioux City North 3 South Sioux City 2 (OT)

Maryville 2 Mid-Buchanan 1

Plattsmouth 2 Gross Catholic 1 (2 OT/PKs)

Platteview 9 Nebraska City 0

KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Lewis Central 1 Glenwood 0

Harlan 5 Kuemper Catholic 1

Tri-Center 4 Atlantic 1

Van Meter 4 AHSTW 1

Logan-Magnolia 4 Missouri Valley 2

Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 7 East Sac County 0

Conestoga 1 York 0

KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD

Shenandoah 9 Atlantic 0

Kuemper Catholic 8 Red Oak 1

Creston 6 Southwest Valley 3

St. Albert 9 Audubon 0

Abraham Lincoln 6 Denison-Schleswig 3

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6 Sioux City North 3

Sioux City East 6 Bishop Heelan Catholic 3

South Sioux City at Sioux City West (G)

Elkhorn 9 Nebraska City 0

KMALAND BOYS TENNIS SCOREBOARD

Shenandoah 9 Atlantic 0

Kuemper Catholic 8 Red Oak 1

Glenwood 9 Thomas Jefferson 0

Southwest Valley 8 Creston 1

St. Albert 9 Audubon 0

Denison-Schleswig 9 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0

Sioux City North 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3

