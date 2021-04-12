KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Bellevue West 13 Nebraska City 1

KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

BOYS: Lewis Central 1 Glenwood 0 — OT

GIRLS: Kuemper Catholic 3 Harlan 2

BOYS: Kuemper Catholic 2 Harlan 1

GIRLS: Thomas Jefferson 12 Denison-Schleswig 2

BOYS: Denison-Schleswig 3 Thomas Jefferson 1

GIRLS: Van Meter 10 AHSTW 0

BOYS: Van Meter 4 AHSTW 1

GIRLS: Missouri Valley 6 Logan-Magnolia 2

BOYS: Missouri Valley 3 Logan-Magnolia 2 — OT

GIRLS: Tri-Center 7 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1

GIRLS: East Sac County 2 Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 1 — 2 OT/PKs

BOYS: Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 4 East Sac County 0

GIRLS: Sioux City North 3 South Sioux City 0

BOYS: South Sioux City 7 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3

Maryville vs. Savannah (G)

GIRLS: Conestoga 5 York 0

BOYS: Conestoga 1 York 0

KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBOARD

GIRLS: Atlantic 5 Shenandoah 4

BOYS: Shenandoah 5 Atlantic 4

GIRLS: Red Oak 5 Kuemper Catholic 4

BOYS: Kuemper Catholic 9 Red Oak 0

BOYS: St. Albert 9 Audubon 0

GIRLS: Abraham Lincoln 7 Denison-Schleswig 2

BOYS: Denison-Schleswig 9 Sioux City East 0

GIRLS: Creston 7 Southwest Valley 2

BOYS: Southwest Valley 7 Creston 2

Sioux City East at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G)

BOYS: LeMars 6 Sioux City North 3

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City North (G)

GIRLS: Elkhorn 8 Nebraska City 1

KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD

BOYS: Maryville 178 Clarinda 200

GIRLS: Red Oak 273 Southwest Valley 283

Southwest Valley at Red Oak (B)

GIRLS: Atlantic 198 Denison-Schleswig 218 Kuemper Catholic 260

GIRLS: Griswold 223 East Mills 271

BOYS: Griswold 223 East Mills 242

GIRLS: Sidney 223 Riverside 257 Underwood NTS

BOYS: Underwood 176 Riverside 202

GIRLS: Audubon 227 AHSTW 256

BOYS: Audubon 186 AHSTW 195

GIRLS: Treynor 215 Logan-Magnolia 264

BOYS: Treynor 169 Logan-Magnolia 208

GIRLS: IKM-Manning 218 Tri-Center 235

BOYS: IKM-Manning 173 Tri-Center 185

GIRLS: Mount Ayr 240 Martensdale-St. Marys 278 Nodaway Valley NTS

BOYS: Martensdale-St. Marys 222 Mount Ayr 232 Nodaway Valley 239

GIRLS: Boyer Valley 206 Coon Rapids-Bayard 223 CAM 226, Woodbine 263 Glidden-Ralston 272

BOYS: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 184 Coon Rapids-Bayard 190 Boyer Valley 193 CAM 195 Woodbine 197 Glidden-Ralston 217

Thomas Jefferson, Sioux City East at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G)

Albany Tournament (B)

BOYS: Ashland-Greenwood Tournament: 12. Ashland-Greenwood 400, 16. Syracuse 445

