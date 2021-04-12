KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Bellevue West 13 Nebraska City 1
KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD
BOYS: Lewis Central 1 Glenwood 0 — OT
GIRLS: Kuemper Catholic 3 Harlan 2
BOYS: Kuemper Catholic 2 Harlan 1
GIRLS: Thomas Jefferson 12 Denison-Schleswig 2
BOYS: Denison-Schleswig 3 Thomas Jefferson 1
GIRLS: Van Meter 10 AHSTW 0
BOYS: Van Meter 4 AHSTW 1
GIRLS: Missouri Valley 6 Logan-Magnolia 2
BOYS: Missouri Valley 3 Logan-Magnolia 2 — OT
GIRLS: Tri-Center 7 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1
GIRLS: East Sac County 2 Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 1 — 2 OT/PKs
BOYS: Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 4 East Sac County 0
GIRLS: Sioux City North 3 South Sioux City 0
BOYS: South Sioux City 7 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3
Maryville vs. Savannah (G)
GIRLS: Conestoga 5 York 0
BOYS: Conestoga 1 York 0
KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Atlantic 5 Shenandoah 4
BOYS: Shenandoah 5 Atlantic 4
GIRLS: Red Oak 5 Kuemper Catholic 4
BOYS: Kuemper Catholic 9 Red Oak 0
BOYS: St. Albert 9 Audubon 0
GIRLS: Abraham Lincoln 7 Denison-Schleswig 2
BOYS: Denison-Schleswig 9 Sioux City East 0
GIRLS: Creston 7 Southwest Valley 2
BOYS: Southwest Valley 7 Creston 2
Sioux City East at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G)
BOYS: LeMars 6 Sioux City North 3
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City North (G)
GIRLS: Elkhorn 8 Nebraska City 1
KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD
BOYS: Maryville 178 Clarinda 200
GIRLS: Red Oak 273 Southwest Valley 283
Southwest Valley at Red Oak (B)
GIRLS: Atlantic 198 Denison-Schleswig 218 Kuemper Catholic 260
GIRLS: Griswold 223 East Mills 271
BOYS: Griswold 223 East Mills 242
GIRLS: Sidney 223 Riverside 257 Underwood NTS
BOYS: Underwood 176 Riverside 202
GIRLS: Audubon 227 AHSTW 256
BOYS: Audubon 186 AHSTW 195
GIRLS: Treynor 215 Logan-Magnolia 264
BOYS: Treynor 169 Logan-Magnolia 208
GIRLS: IKM-Manning 218 Tri-Center 235
BOYS: IKM-Manning 173 Tri-Center 185
GIRLS: Mount Ayr 240 Martensdale-St. Marys 278 Nodaway Valley NTS
BOYS: Martensdale-St. Marys 222 Mount Ayr 232 Nodaway Valley 239
GIRLS: Boyer Valley 206 Coon Rapids-Bayard 223 CAM 226, Woodbine 263 Glidden-Ralston 272
BOYS: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 184 Coon Rapids-Bayard 190 Boyer Valley 193 CAM 195 Woodbine 197 Glidden-Ralston 217
Thomas Jefferson, Sioux City East at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G)
Albany Tournament (B)
BOYS: Ashland-Greenwood Tournament: 12. Ashland-Greenwood 400, 16. Syracuse 445