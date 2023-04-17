KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Rock Port 16 North Nodaway 6

South Holt 7 Northeast Nodaway 2

Platte Valley (MO) 8 Osborn-Stewartsville 0

Nodaway Valley 15 DeKalb 0

Smithville 3 Maryville 0 (Pony Express Tournament)

Savannah 11 Lincoln College Prep 1 (Pony Express Tournament)

East Buchanan 12 King City 2

Plattsmouth 5 Malcolm 2

Auburn 22 Omaha Benson 2

Platte Valley (NE) 10 Raymond Central 0 (Conference Tournament)

Platte Valley (NE) 3 Fort Calhoun 1 (Conference Tournament)

KMALAND GIRLS GOLF SCOREBOARD

Clarinda 198 Lewis Central 218

Harlan 208 Kuemper Catholic 217

WDM Valley Tournament — 10. Atlantic 403

Winterset Tournament — Creston NTS

East Mills 245 Bedford NTS

Riverside 240 Missouri Valley 280

Logan-Magnolia 208 Underwood 214

Nodaway Valley 222 Martensdale-St. Marys 226 Lenox NTS

Mount Ayr 226 Central Decatur NTS Interstate 35 NTS

Southwest Valley 237 East Union NTS

Wayne 242 Southeast Warren NTS Moravia NTS Mormon Trail NTS

Rolling Valley — Boyer Valley 221 Glidden-Ralston 238

Bishop Heelan Catholic 368 Sioux City North 385

Hinton 198 Sioux City East 223

Lamoni NTS Melcher-Dallas NTS

KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD 

Spencer Tournament – 3. Kuemper Catholic 325, 7. Harlan 339, 12. Denison-Schleswig 368

Nebraska City 190 Waverly 203 Sidney 207

East Mills 173 Bedford 178

Riverside 167 Missouri Valley NTS

Underwood 184 Logan-Magnolia 197

Nodaway Valley 169 Lenox NTS Martensdale-St. Marys NTS

Mount Ayr 183 I-35 221 Central Decatur NTS

Southwest Valley 201 East Union NTS

Wayne 177 Mormon Trail NTS

Coon Rapids-Bayard 167 Boyer Valley 168 CAM 175 Exira-EHK 182 Woodbine 190 Glidden-Ralston 203

Lamoni NTS Melcher-Dallas NTS

Maryville 172 Savannah 189

King City, Worth County at Albany

KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

Glenwood 4 Thomas Jefferson

Lewis Central 10 Atlantic 0

St. Albert 4 Treynor 1

Harlan 4 Logan-Magnolia 0

Denison-Schleswig 5 Creston 0

Maryville 3 Benton 1

Savannah Excelsior Springs

Aurora 2 Nebraska City 0

Waverly 6 Plattsmouth 0

KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Glenwood 8 Tri-Center 0

Lewis Central 10 Atlantic 0

St. Albert 5 AHSTW 0

Denison-Schleswig 5 Creston 0

The Platte 5 Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic 1

Waverly 3 Conestoga 2

KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD 

Kuemper Catholic 9 Harlan 0

Abraham Lincoln 9 Thomas Jefferson 0

Cherokee Sioux City East

KMALAND BOYS TENNIS SCOREBOARD

St. Albert 6 Clarinda 3

Kuemper Catholic 9 Harlan 0

Chariton 6 Creston 3

Maryville 5 Trenton 4

Savannah 7 St. Pius X 2

