KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD

GIRLS: Glenwood 3 Thomas Jefferson 1

BOYS: Glenwood 10 Atlantic 0

GIRLS: Lewis Central 10 Kuemper Catholic 0

BOYS: Lewis Central 1 Papillion-La Vista South 0 — 2 OT

GIRLS: Harlan 8 Greene County 0

BOYS: Greene County 4 Harlan 2

GIRLS: Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 4 Grand View Christian 0

BOYS: Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 6 Grand View Christian 0 

GIRLS: Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 10 Auburn 0

KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Northeast Nodaway 2 Albany 1

Lafayette 9 Maryville 1

KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBOARD 

GIRLS: Red Oak 8 Glenwood 1

BOYS: Glenwood 8 Red Oak 1

 

