KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Glenwood 3 Thomas Jefferson 1
BOYS: Glenwood 10 Atlantic 0
GIRLS: Lewis Central 10 Kuemper Catholic 0
BOYS: Lewis Central 1 Papillion-La Vista South 0 — 2 OT
GIRLS: Harlan 8 Greene County 0
BOYS: Greene County 4 Harlan 2
GIRLS: Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 4 Grand View Christian 0
BOYS: Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 6 Grand View Christian 0
GIRLS: Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 10 Auburn 0
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Northeast Nodaway 2 Albany 1
Lafayette 9 Maryville 1
KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Red Oak 8 Glenwood 1
BOYS: Glenwood 8 Red Oak 1