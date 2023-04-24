KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
East Atchison 19 DeKalb 0
Rock Port 2 South Holt 1
Platte Valley (MO) 12 North Nodaway 2
Northeast Nodaway 11 Nodaway Valley 0
Benton 5 Maryville 0
Savannah 10 East Buchanan 0
Princeton 7 Albany 6
King City 6 Pattonsburg 5
Maysville 10 North Andrew 0
Beatrice 4 Nebraska City 3
Plattsmouth 7 Fort Calhoun 4
Auburn 15 Fairbury 5
Bishop LeBlond 4 Falls City 2
Douglas County West 1 Louisville-Weeping Water 0 — 10 inn
Platte Valley (NE) 5 Crete 4
KMALAND GIRLS GOLF SCOREBOARD
Harlan 209 Shenandoah 219 Red Oak 220
Clarinda 225 Creston NTS
Lewis Central 215 Glenwood 259
Ames Invitational – 10. Atlantic 437
Spencer Invitational – 3. Denison-Schleswig 425, 7. Sioux City East 457
Panorama Invitational – 2. Kuemper Catholic 217
Hamburg at Lenox
Tri-Center 238 Missouri Valley 239
Treynor 201 Riverside 228
Logan-Magnolia 215 Audubon NTS
IKM-Manning 202 Underwood 207
Wayne 241 Southeast Warren 284 Lamoni NTS Melcher-Dallas NTS
Boyer Valley 223 Glidden-Ralston 231 Coon Rapids-Bayard NTS, CAM NTS
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 198 Bishop Heelan Catholic 220 Abraham Lincoln 246
LeMars 201 Sioux City West 210 Sioux City North 222 Thomas Jefferson NTS
Chariton Invitational – 7. Moravia 465
KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD
Shenandoah 174 Red Oak 196
Clarinda 160 Creston 179
Monarch Tournament (at Denison) — 2. Kuemper Catholic 322, 3. Glenwood 341, 5. Atlantic & Lewis Central 346, 7. Harlan 349, 9. Denison-Schleswig 360, 10. Fremont-Mills 394, 11. St. Albert 481
Hamburg 190 Lenox 200
Missouri Valley 167 Tri-Center 192
Treynor 167 Riverside NTS
Audubon 173 Logan-Magnolia 188
Underwood 185 IKM-Manning 238
AHSTW 195 IKM-Manning 238
Clarke 162 Interstate 35 188 Southwest Valley 212
Wayne 204 Southeast Warren 232 Melcher-Dallas 260 Lamoni NTS
Rolling Valley at Coon Rapids-Bayard — 1. Coon Rapids-Bayard 168, 2. CAM 171, 3. Boyer Valley 176, 4. Woodbine 188, 5. Glidden-Ralston 207
Bishop LeBlond Tournament — 3. Maryville 335, 10. Savannah 391, 12. Rock Port 461
King City 197 Worth County 207 Mercer 241 Albany NTS
Beatrice NE Tournament — 10. Nebraska City 391
Lincoln Christian 161 Lincoln Lutheran 168, Palmyra 185 Elmwood-Murdock 192
Tekamah-Herman NE Invitational (B) (Louisville)
KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
St. Albert 2 Tri-Center 1 — OT
Harlan 5 Denison-Schleswig 0
Kuemper Catholic 6 Carroll 0
Logan-Magnolia 2 Greene County 0
Missouri Valley 4 AHSTW 1
Spencer 10 Sioux City West 0
Ralston 2 Plattsmouth 1 (Trailblazer Conference Tournament Semifinal)
Schuyler 4 Auburn 3 — OT
KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
St. Albert 2 Tri-Center 1
Denison-Schleswig 1 Harlan 0 -- OT
Treynor 10 Creston 0
Kuemper Catholic 3 Carroll 2
Greene County 10 Logan-Magnolia 0
Spencer 5 Sioux City West 0
Ralston 3 Nebraska City 0 (Trailblazer Conference Tournament)
Trailblazer Conference Tournament: The Platte 3 Beatrice 0
KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD
Clarinda 9 Creston 0
Lewis Central 9 Glenwood 0
St. Albert 6 Denison-Schleswig 3
Harlan 7 Atlantic 2
Kuemper Catholic 7 St. Edmond 2
Bishop Heelan Catholic 6 LeMars 3
Sioux City East 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3
KMALAND BOYS TENNIS SCOREBOARD
Creston 6 Clarinda 3
Glenwood 6 Lewis Central 3
Denison-Schleswig 7 St. Albert 2
Atlantic 8 Harlan 1
Kuemper Catholic 8 Sioux City North 1
Thomas Jefferson 9 Audubon 0
Maryville 8 Southwest Valley 1
LeMars 7 Bishop Heelan Catholic 2