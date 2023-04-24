KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

East Atchison 19 DeKalb 0

Rock Port 2 South Holt 1

Platte Valley (MO) 12 North Nodaway 2

Northeast Nodaway 11 Nodaway Valley 0

Benton 5 Maryville 0

Savannah 10 East Buchanan 0

Princeton 7 Albany 6

King City 6 Pattonsburg 5

Maysville 10 North Andrew 0

Beatrice 4 Nebraska City 3

Plattsmouth 7 Fort Calhoun 4

Auburn 15 Fairbury 5

Bishop LeBlond 4 Falls City 2

Douglas County West 1 Louisville-Weeping Water 0 — 10 inn

Platte Valley (NE) 5 Crete 4

KMALAND GIRLS GOLF SCOREBOARD 

Harlan 209 Shenandoah 219 Red Oak 220

Clarinda 225 Creston NTS

Lewis Central 215 Glenwood 259

Ames Invitational – 10. Atlantic 437

Spencer Invitational – 3. Denison-Schleswig 425, 7. Sioux City East 457

Panorama Invitational – 2. Kuemper Catholic 217

Hamburg at Lenox

Tri-Center 238 Missouri Valley 239

Treynor 201 Riverside 228

Logan-Magnolia 215 Audubon NTS

IKM-Manning 202 Underwood 207

Wayne 241 Southeast Warren 284 Lamoni NTS Melcher-Dallas NTS

Boyer Valley 223 Glidden-Ralston 231 Coon Rapids-Bayard NTS, CAM NTS

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 198 Bishop Heelan Catholic 220 Abraham Lincoln 246

LeMars 201 Sioux City West 210 Sioux City North 222 Thomas Jefferson NTS

Chariton Invitational – 7. Moravia 465 

KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD

Shenandoah 174 Red Oak 196

Clarinda 160 Creston 179

Monarch Tournament (at Denison) — 2. Kuemper Catholic 322, 3. Glenwood 341, 5. Atlantic & Lewis Central 346, 7. Harlan 349, 9. Denison-Schleswig 360, 10. Fremont-Mills 394, 11. St. Albert 481

Hamburg 190 Lenox 200

Missouri Valley 167 Tri-Center 192

Treynor 167 Riverside NTS

Audubon 173 Logan-Magnolia 188

Underwood 185 IKM-Manning 238

AHSTW 195 IKM-Manning 238

Clarke 162 Interstate 35 188 Southwest Valley 212

Wayne 204 Southeast Warren 232 Melcher-Dallas 260 Lamoni NTS

Rolling Valley at Coon Rapids-Bayard — 1. Coon Rapids-Bayard 168, 2. CAM 171, 3. Boyer Valley 176, 4. Woodbine 188, 5. Glidden-Ralston 207

Bishop LeBlond Tournament — 3. Maryville 335, 10. Savannah 391, 12. Rock Port 461

King City 197 Worth County 207 Mercer 241 Albany NTS

Beatrice NE Tournament — 10. Nebraska City 391

Lincoln Christian 161 Lincoln Lutheran 168, Palmyra 185 Elmwood-Murdock 192

Tekamah-Herman NE Invitational (B) (Louisville) 

KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

St. Albert 2 Tri-Center 1 — OT

Harlan 5 Denison-Schleswig 0

Kuemper Catholic 6 Carroll 0

Logan-Magnolia 2 Greene County 0

Missouri Valley 4 AHSTW 1

Spencer 10 Sioux City West 0

Ralston 2 Plattsmouth 1 (Trailblazer Conference Tournament Semifinal)

Schuyler 4 Auburn 3 — OT

KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

St. Albert 2 Tri-Center 1

Denison-Schleswig 1 Harlan 0 -- OT

Treynor 10 Creston 0

Kuemper Catholic 3 Carroll 2

Greene County 10 Logan-Magnolia 0

Spencer 5 Sioux City West 0

Ralston 3 Nebraska City 0 (Trailblazer Conference Tournament)

Trailblazer Conference Tournament: The Platte 3 Beatrice 0 

KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD

Clarinda 9 Creston 0

Lewis Central 9 Glenwood 0

St. Albert 6 Denison-Schleswig 3

Harlan 7 Atlantic 2

Kuemper Catholic 7 St. Edmond 2

Bishop Heelan Catholic 6 LeMars 3

Sioux City East 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3

KMALAND BOYS TENNIS SCOREBOARD

Creston 6 Clarinda 3

Glenwood 6 Lewis Central 3

Denison-Schleswig 7 St. Albert 2

Atlantic 8 Harlan 1

Kuemper Catholic 8 Sioux City North 1

Thomas Jefferson 9 Audubon 0

Maryville 8 Southwest Valley 1

LeMars 7 Bishop Heelan Catholic 2

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.