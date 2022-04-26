KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
East Atchison 19 DeKalb 10
Rock Port 5 South Holt 1
Nodaway Valley at Northeast Nodaway
Platte Valley 11 North Nodaway 1
Maysville 12 North Andrew 0
Benton 5 Maryville 4
Beatrice 4 Nebraska City 3
Plattsmouth 3 Fort Calhoun 1
Bishop LeBlond 6 Falls City 0
Fairbury 9 Auburn 8
KMALAND GIRLS GOLF SCOREBOARD
Harlan 222 Shenandoah 223 Red Oak 227
Creston 216 Atlantic 227
Glenwood 214 Lewis Central 256 St. Albert NTS
Riverside 215 East Mills NTS
Tri-Center 244 Missouri Valley 251
IKM-Manning 212 Underwood 251
Treynor 196 Audubon 277
East Union 248 Bedford NTS Winterset JV 312
Clarke at Southwest Valley (MISSING)
Wayne 266 Lamoni NTS Melcher-Dallas NTS Southeast Warren NTS
Boyer Valley 202 Coon Rapids-Bayard 226 CAM NTS Exira/EHK NTS Glidden-Ralston NTS Woodbine NTS
LeMars 218 Sioux City North 238 Thomas Jefferson NTS
Bishop Heelan Catholic 206 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 209 Abraham Lincoln 295
KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD
Harlan 182 Kuemper Catholic 185 Red Oak 222 Shenandoah 226
Atlantic 155 Clarinda 168 Creston 201
Lewis Central 167 Glenwood 170
East Mills 192 AHSTW 226
Tri-Center 182 Missouri Valley 193
Underwood 191 IKM-Manning 197
Treynor 172 Audubon 192
Bedford at East Union (G/B)
MISSING: Clarke at Southwest Valley (G/B)
Southeast Warren, Wayne, Melcher-Dallas at Lamoni (G/B)
Rolling Valley Tournament – 1.Boyer Valley, 2. Coon Rapids-Bayard 180, 3 CAM 184, 4. Exira-EHK, 5. Woodbine 199, 6. Glidden-Ralston 212.
Mound City 230 Mid Buchanan 244 East Atchison NTS
Bishop LeBlond Tournament – 2. Maryville 347, 8. Rock Port 405
MISSING: Worth County, King City at Albany
Beatrice Tournament – 12. Nebraska City 451
Lincoln Christian 174 Lincoln Lutheran 175 Palmyra 192 Elmwood-Murdock 197
KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Tri-Center 4 St. Albert 1
Harlan 10 East Sac County 0
Sioux City North 3 Denison-Schleswig 2
Kuemper Catholic 3 Carroll 2
Missouri Valley 2 AHSTW 0
Logan-Magnolia 4 Greene County 1
Van Meter 9 Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 1
Spencer 2 Sioux City West 0
Trailblazer Conference Tournament: Platteview 8 Plattsmouth 0
Conestoga at Concordia (G)
KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
St. Albert 3 Tri-Center 1
Creston 7 Atlantic 0
Denison-Schleswig 6 Harlan 5 – 2 OT/PKs
Carroll 3 Kuemper Catholic 2 -- OT
AHSTW 7 Missouri Valley 1
Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 Underwood 4
Treynor 2 Conestoga 0
Sioux City West 3 Spencer 1
Trailblazer Conference Tournament: Beatrice 2 Nebraska City 0
Ralston at The Platte (B) -- Trailblazer Conference Tournament
KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD
Shenandoah 9 Southwest Valley 0
Clarinda 9 Creston 0
Lewis Central 7 Glenwood 2
St. Albert 8 Denison-Schleswig 1
Harlan 7 Atlantic 2
Kuemper Catholic 9 St. Edmond 0
Thomas Jefferson 9 South Sioux City 0
Bishop Heelan Catholic at LeMars (MISSING)
Sioux City East 5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4
Nebraska City at Brownell-Talbot (MISSING)
KMALAND BOYS TENNIS SCOREBOARD
Clarinda 9 Creston 0
Lewis Central 7 Glenwood 2
Denison-Schleswig 9 St. Albert 0
Atlantic 9 Harlan 0
Kuemper Catholic 8 St. Edmond 1
Thomas Jefferson 7 Audubon 2
Maryville 8 Southwest Valley 1
LeMars 8 Bishop Heelan Catholic 1
Sioux City East 9 Sioux City North 0