KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD 

East Atchison 19 DeKalb 10 

Rock Port 5 South Holt 1 

Nodaway Valley at Northeast Nodaway

Platte Valley 11 North Nodaway 1 

Maysville 12 North Andrew 0

Benton 5 Maryville 4 

Beatrice 4 Nebraska City 3 

Plattsmouth 3 Fort Calhoun 1

Bishop LeBlond 6 Falls City 0 

Fairbury 9 Auburn 8 

KMALAND GIRLS GOLF SCOREBOARD

Harlan 222 Shenandoah 223 Red Oak 227

Creston 216 Atlantic 227

Glenwood 214 Lewis Central 256 St. Albert NTS

Riverside 215 East Mills NTS

Tri-Center 244 Missouri Valley 251

IKM-Manning 212 Underwood 251

Treynor 196 Audubon 277

East Union 248 Bedford NTS Winterset JV 312

Clarke at Southwest Valley (MISSING)

Wayne 266 Lamoni NTS Melcher-Dallas NTS Southeast Warren NTS

Boyer Valley 202 Coon Rapids-Bayard 226 CAM NTS Exira/EHK NTS Glidden-Ralston NTS Woodbine NTS

LeMars 218 Sioux City North 238 Thomas Jefferson NTS

Bishop Heelan Catholic 206 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 209 Abraham Lincoln 295

KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD 

 

Harlan 182 Kuemper Catholic 185 Red Oak 222 Shenandoah 226

Atlantic 155 Clarinda 168 Creston 201

Lewis Central 167 Glenwood 170 

East Mills 192 AHSTW 226 

Tri-Center 182 Missouri Valley 193 

Underwood 191 IKM-Manning 197 

Treynor 172 Audubon 192 

Bedford at East Union (G/B)

MISSING: Clarke at Southwest Valley (G/B)

Southeast Warren, Wayne, Melcher-Dallas at Lamoni (G/B)

Rolling Valley Tournament – 1.Boyer Valley, 2. Coon Rapids-Bayard 180, 3 CAM 184, 4. Exira-EHK, 5. Woodbine 199, 6. Glidden-Ralston 212. 

Mound City 230 Mid Buchanan 244 East Atchison NTS

Bishop LeBlond Tournament – 2. Maryville 347, 8. Rock Port 405 

MISSING: Worth County, King City at Albany 

Beatrice Tournament – 12. Nebraska City 451 

Lincoln Christian 174 Lincoln Lutheran 175 Palmyra 192 Elmwood-Murdock 197

KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

Tri-Center 4 St. Albert 1

Harlan 10 East Sac County 0 

Sioux City North 3 Denison-Schleswig 2 

Kuemper Catholic 3 Carroll 2

Missouri Valley 2 AHSTW 0

Logan-Magnolia 4 Greene County 1 

Van Meter 9 Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 1

Spencer 2 Sioux City West 0 

Trailblazer Conference Tournament: Platteview 8 Plattsmouth 0 

Conestoga at Concordia (G)

KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

St. Albert 3 Tri-Center 1 

Creston 7 Atlantic 0 

Denison-Schleswig 6 Harlan 5 – 2 OT/PKs 

Carroll 3 Kuemper Catholic 2 -- OT

AHSTW 7 Missouri Valley 1 

Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 Underwood 4 

Treynor 2 Conestoga 0 

Sioux City West 3 Spencer 1 

Trailblazer Conference Tournament: Beatrice 2 Nebraska City 0 

Ralston at The Platte (B) -- Trailblazer Conference Tournament

KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD

Shenandoah 9 Southwest Valley 0

Clarinda 9 Creston 0

Lewis Central 7 Glenwood 2

St. Albert 8 Denison-Schleswig 1

Harlan 7 Atlantic 2

Kuemper Catholic 9 St. Edmond 0

Thomas Jefferson 9 South Sioux City 0

Bishop Heelan Catholic at LeMars (MISSING)

Sioux City East 5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4

Nebraska City at Brownell-Talbot (MISSING)

KMALAND BOYS TENNIS SCOREBOARD 

Clarinda 9 Creston 0

Lewis Central 7 Glenwood 2

Denison-Schleswig 9 St. Albert 0

Atlantic 9 Harlan 0

Kuemper Catholic 8 St. Edmond 1

Thomas Jefferson 7 Audubon 2

Maryville 8 Southwest Valley 1

LeMars 8 Bishop Heelan Catholic 1

Sioux City East 9 Sioux City North 0

