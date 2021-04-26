KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD 

East Atchison 21 West Nodaway 7

Benton 6 Maryville 4 — 10 inn

King City 13 North Andrew 3

Plattsmouth 18 Fort Calhoun 16 — 11 inn

Beatrice 28 Nebraska City 5

Fairbury 19 Auburn 7

Bishop LeBlond 7 Falls City 2

KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD 

GIRLS: Creston 188 Clarinda 231

BOYS: Creston 183 Clarinda 187

GIRLS: Sidney 214 Red Oak 259

BOYS: Fremont-Mills 176 Red Oak 221 Sidney 221

GIRLS: Glenwood 216 Lewis Central 235

BOYS: Lewis Central 176 Glenwood 184

Harlan at Kuemper Catholic (G)

GIRLS: Logan-Magnolia 209 Riverside 240 East Mills 270

BOYS: Logan-Magnolia 193 Riverside 194 East Mills 238

GIRLS: AHSTW 227 Underwood NTS

BOYS: Underwood 185 AHSTW 196

GIRLS: IKM-Manning 215 Audubon 223

BOYS: IKM-Manning 168 Audubon 179

GIRLS: Treynor 210 Missouri Valley NTS

BOYS: Treynor 167 Missouri Valley 186

Southwest Valley at Clarke (G/B)

GIRLS: Wayne 243 Melcher-Dallas 246 Lamoni NTS Southeast Warren NTS

BOYS: Wayne 181 Southeast Warren 195 Lamoni 204 Melcher-Dallas 246

GIRLS: Coon Rapids-Bayard 208 CAM 226 Boyer Valley 228 Glidden-Ralston 248 Woodbine 294

BOYS: Boyer Valley 174 Woodbine 183 CAM 191 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 192, Coon Rapids-Bayard 199

Abraham Lincoln, Bishop Heelan at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G)

Thomas Jefferson, LeMars at Sioux City North (G)

Bishop LeBlond Tournament (Rock Port, Maryville) (B)

BOYS: Beatrice Tournament — 9. Nebraska City 398, 14. Syracuse 468

Auburn at Nebraska City (B)

BOYS: Lincoln Lutheran 175 Lincoln Christian 186 Elmwood-Murdock 207 Palmyra 242

KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD

GIRLS: Tri-Center 3 St. Albert 1

BOYS: St. Albert 6 Tri-Center 0

BOYS: Creston 6 Atlantic 0

BOYS: Denison-Schleswig 2 Harlan 1

GIRLS: Sioux City North 4 Denison-Schleswig 0

BOYS: Kuemper Catholic 3 Carroll 2

GIRLS: AHSTW 2 Missouri Valley 1

BOYS: Missouri Valley 4 AHSTW 1

Logan-Magnolia at Greene County (G)

GIRLS: Van Meter 8 Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 1

Greene County at Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley (B)

GIRLS: Spencer 10 Sioux City West 1

Sioux City West at Spencer (B)

GIRLS: Ralston 9 Plattsmouth 0 — Trailblazer Conference Tournament 

BOYS: Beatrice 2 Nebraska City 0 — Trailblazer Conference Tournament 

KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBOARD

Southwest Valley at Shenandoah (B)

GIRLS: Creston 6 Clarinda 3

BOYS: Creston 7 Clarinda 2

GIRLS: Lewis Central 9 Glenwood 0

BOYS: Lewis Central 5 Glenwood 4

GIRLS: Atlantic 7 Harlan 2

BOYS: Atlantic 9 Harlan 0

GIRLS: St. Albert 5 Denison-Schleswig 4

BOYS: Denison-Schleswig 8 St. Albert 1

GIRLS: Kuemper Catholic 8 St. Edmond 1

BOYS: Kuemper Catholic 8 St. Edmond 1

GIRLS: Thomas Jefferson 5 South Sioux City 4

BOYS: Thomas Jefferson 5 Audubon 0

LeMars at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G)

BOYS: LeMars 9 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0

GIRLS: Sioux City East 5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4

Nebraska City at Brownell-Talbot (G)

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.