KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Platte Valley 12 East Atchison 2

Northeast Nodaway 17 Rock Port 7

North Nodaway 16 DeKalb 4

Maryville 13 East Buchanan 0

Savannah 15 Lathrop 6

Nebraska City 8 Seward 5

Plattsmouth 9 Arlington 2

Raymond Central 12 Auburn 2

Concordia 10 Louisville-Weeping Water 2

KMALAND GIRLS GOLF SCOREBOARD 

Sidney 204 Shenandoah 234

Clarinda 214 Glenwood 241

Denison-Schleswig 214 Lewis Central 219

Nodaway Valley 234 Essex NTS Griswold NTS

Logan-Magnolia 221 Tri-Center 243

Treynor 227 Underwood 249

Boyer Valley 242 Glidden-Ralston 270 CAM 324 Woodbine 340 Exira/EHK 346 Coon Rapids-Bayard 382

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 185 Bishop Heelan Catholic 211 Sioux City East 219 Sioux City North 224

KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD 

Shenandoah 180 Sidney 189

Glenwood 163 Clarinda 164

Lewis Central 164 Denison-Schleswig 177

Nodaway Valley 183 Essex 187 Griswold 188

Fremont-Mills 178 Logan-Magnolia 183 Tri-Center 199

Treynor 179 Underwood 185

CAM 176 Boyer Valley 178, Coon Rapids-Bayard 192, Woodbine 205, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 211, Glidden-Ralston 233

Lafayette Tournament — 1. Maryville 350, 4. Savannah 378, T5. King City 384

Plattsmouth Invitational — 4. Ashland-Greenwood 388, 5. Syracuse 392, 7. Nebraska City 413, 8. Louisville 423, 9. Plattsmouth 426

Johnson County Central 194 Southern 216

KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Glenwood 6 Atlantic 0

Harlan 2 St. Albert 1

Denison-Schleswig 3 Logan-Magnolia 2

West Central Valley 2 AHSTW 0

Underwood 10 Missouri Valley 0

LeMars 4 Sioux Center 3

Sioux City East 4 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0

Sioux City North 3 Sioux City West 2

Staley 4 Maryville 1

Bishop LeBlond 7 Savannah 2

York 6 Nebraska City 0

Omaha Duchesne 5 Conestoga 0

KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

Glenwood 8 Atlantic 1

Harlan 3 St. Albert 2

West Central Valley 2 AHSTW 0

Sioux City North 10 Thomas Jefferson 0

LeMars 2 Sioux Center 1 — 2 OT/PKs

York 4 Nebraska City 0

Conestoga 4 Madison 0

KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD

Shenandoah 6 Southwest Valley 3

Clarinda 9 Glenwood 0

Lewis Central 7 Red Oak 2

Kuemper Catholic 9 Atlantic 0

Creston 9 Chariton 0

KMALAND BOYS TENNIS SCOREBOARD

Glenwood 9 Clarinda 0

Kuemper Catholic 9 Atlantic 0

Bishop Heelan Catholic 8 Sioux City North 1

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 9 Cherokee 0

Sioux City East 9 Sioux City West 0

Maryville 9 Lafayette 0

