KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Platte Valley 12 East Atchison 2
Northeast Nodaway 17 Rock Port 7
North Nodaway 16 DeKalb 4
Maryville 13 East Buchanan 0
Savannah 15 Lathrop 6
Nebraska City 8 Seward 5
Plattsmouth 9 Arlington 2
Raymond Central 12 Auburn 2
Concordia 10 Louisville-Weeping Water 2
KMALAND GIRLS GOLF SCOREBOARD
Sidney 204 Shenandoah 234
Clarinda 214 Glenwood 241
Denison-Schleswig 214 Lewis Central 219
Nodaway Valley 234 Essex NTS Griswold NTS
Logan-Magnolia 221 Tri-Center 243
Treynor 227 Underwood 249
Boyer Valley 242 Glidden-Ralston 270 CAM 324 Woodbine 340 Exira/EHK 346 Coon Rapids-Bayard 382
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 185 Bishop Heelan Catholic 211 Sioux City East 219 Sioux City North 224
KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD
Shenandoah 180 Sidney 189
Glenwood 163 Clarinda 164
Lewis Central 164 Denison-Schleswig 177
Nodaway Valley 183 Essex 187 Griswold 188
Fremont-Mills 178 Logan-Magnolia 183 Tri-Center 199
Treynor 179 Underwood 185
CAM 176 Boyer Valley 178, Coon Rapids-Bayard 192, Woodbine 205, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 211, Glidden-Ralston 233
Lafayette Tournament — 1. Maryville 350, 4. Savannah 378, T5. King City 384
Plattsmouth Invitational — 4. Ashland-Greenwood 388, 5. Syracuse 392, 7. Nebraska City 413, 8. Louisville 423, 9. Plattsmouth 426
Johnson County Central 194 Southern 216
KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Glenwood 6 Atlantic 0
Harlan 2 St. Albert 1
Denison-Schleswig 3 Logan-Magnolia 2
West Central Valley 2 AHSTW 0
Underwood 10 Missouri Valley 0
LeMars 4 Sioux Center 3
Sioux City East 4 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
Sioux City North 3 Sioux City West 2
Staley 4 Maryville 1
Bishop LeBlond 7 Savannah 2
York 6 Nebraska City 0
Omaha Duchesne 5 Conestoga 0
KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Glenwood 8 Atlantic 1
Harlan 3 St. Albert 2
West Central Valley 2 AHSTW 0
Sioux City North 10 Thomas Jefferson 0
LeMars 2 Sioux Center 1 — 2 OT/PKs
York 4 Nebraska City 0
Conestoga 4 Madison 0
KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD
Shenandoah 6 Southwest Valley 3
Clarinda 9 Glenwood 0
Lewis Central 7 Red Oak 2
Kuemper Catholic 9 Atlantic 0
Creston 9 Chariton 0
KMALAND BOYS TENNIS SCOREBOARD
Glenwood 9 Clarinda 0
Kuemper Catholic 9 Atlantic 0
Bishop Heelan Catholic 8 Sioux City North 1
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 9 Cherokee 0
Sioux City East 9 Sioux City West 0
Maryville 9 Lafayette 0