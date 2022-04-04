KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Platte Valley MO 5 East Atchison 3

Northeast Nodaway 15 Rock Port 0

Nodaway Valley 4 Stewartsville/Osborn 2

DeKalb 7 North Nodaway 2

East Buchanan 10 Maryville 0

Nebraska City 16 Seward 13 (8 inn)

Auburn 5 Raymond Central 2

KMALAND GIRLS GOLF SCOREBAORD

Clarinda 231 Glenwood 237

Essex/Stanton 245 Griswold NTS Nodaway Valley NTS

Logan-Magnolia 222 Underwood 252

Audubon 238 AHSTW NTS

IKM-Manning 236 Missouri Valley 271

Tri-Center 262 Riverside NTS

Coon Rapids-Bayard 214 Boyer Valley 223 CAM NTS Exira/EHK NTS Glidden-Ralston NTS

KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD

Glenwood 154 Clarinda 187

Lewis Central 177 Denison-Schleswig 209

Nodaway Valley 209 Griswold 211 Essex/Stanton 231

Fremont-Mills 167 Logan-Magnolia 176 Underwood 183

Audubon 182 AHSTW 241

Missouri Valley 198 IKM-Manning 200

Tri-Center 180 Riverside NTS

Boyer Valley 172 CAM 184 Coon Rapids-Bayard 185 Exira/EHK 194 Woodbine 203 Glidden-Ralston 225 

Irish Invitational (at Lafayette) — 1. Maryville 344

Plattsmouth Invitational — 3. Syracuse 427, 4. Nebraska City 433, 6. Plattsmouth 446

Elmwood-Murdock 159 Palmyra 194

KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Glenwood 2 Harlan 0

Atlantic 2 Kuemper Catholic 0

St. Albert 6 Creston 0

Lewis Central 8 Denison-Schleswig 0

Tri-Center 6 Treynor 3

Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 4 AHSTW 1

Underwood 10 Missouri Valley 0

Sioux City East 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0

Sioux City West 5 Sioux City North 4 (2 OT/PKs)

KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Glenwood 4 Harlan 0

Lewis Central 4 Denison-Schleswig 2

Creston 3 St. Albert 2

AHSTW 3 Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 2 (2 OT/PKs)

Treynor 9 Tri-Center 0

Underwood 10 Missouri Valley 0

Sioux City East 3 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0

Sioux City North 6 Fort Dodge 0

Elkhorn 3 The Platte 0

Conestoga 1 Madison 0

KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD

Clarinda 8 Glenwood 1

Red Oak 5 Lewis Central 4

Thomas Jefferson 5 Southwest Valley 4

Cherokee 7 Sioux City West 2

Estherville-Lincoln Central 8 LeMars 1

KMALAND BOYS TENNIS SCOREBOARD 

Clarinda 5 Glenwood 4

St. Albert 8 Thomas Jefferson 1

Denison-Schleswig 9 Cherokee 0

Sioux City East 9 Sioux City West 0

Bishop Heelan Catholic 8 Sioux City North 1

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Spirit Lake (MISSING)

