KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Platte Valley MO 5 East Atchison 3
Northeast Nodaway 15 Rock Port 0
Nodaway Valley 4 Stewartsville/Osborn 2
DeKalb 7 North Nodaway 2
East Buchanan 10 Maryville 0
Nebraska City 16 Seward 13 (8 inn)
Auburn 5 Raymond Central 2
KMALAND GIRLS GOLF SCOREBAORD
Clarinda 231 Glenwood 237
Essex/Stanton 245 Griswold NTS Nodaway Valley NTS
Logan-Magnolia 222 Underwood 252
Audubon 238 AHSTW NTS
IKM-Manning 236 Missouri Valley 271
Tri-Center 262 Riverside NTS
Coon Rapids-Bayard 214 Boyer Valley 223 CAM NTS Exira/EHK NTS Glidden-Ralston NTS
KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD
Glenwood 154 Clarinda 187
Lewis Central 177 Denison-Schleswig 209
Nodaway Valley 209 Griswold 211 Essex/Stanton 231
Fremont-Mills 167 Logan-Magnolia 176 Underwood 183
Audubon 182 AHSTW 241
Missouri Valley 198 IKM-Manning 200
Tri-Center 180 Riverside NTS
Boyer Valley 172 CAM 184 Coon Rapids-Bayard 185 Exira/EHK 194 Woodbine 203 Glidden-Ralston 225
Irish Invitational (at Lafayette) — 1. Maryville 344
Plattsmouth Invitational — 3. Syracuse 427, 4. Nebraska City 433, 6. Plattsmouth 446
Elmwood-Murdock 159 Palmyra 194
KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Glenwood 2 Harlan 0
Atlantic 2 Kuemper Catholic 0
St. Albert 6 Creston 0
Lewis Central 8 Denison-Schleswig 0
Tri-Center 6 Treynor 3
Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 4 AHSTW 1
Underwood 10 Missouri Valley 0
Sioux City East 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
Sioux City West 5 Sioux City North 4 (2 OT/PKs)
KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Glenwood 4 Harlan 0
Lewis Central 4 Denison-Schleswig 2
Creston 3 St. Albert 2
AHSTW 3 Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 2 (2 OT/PKs)
Treynor 9 Tri-Center 0
Underwood 10 Missouri Valley 0
Sioux City East 3 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
Sioux City North 6 Fort Dodge 0
Elkhorn 3 The Platte 0
Conestoga 1 Madison 0
KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD
Clarinda 8 Glenwood 1
Red Oak 5 Lewis Central 4
Thomas Jefferson 5 Southwest Valley 4
Cherokee 7 Sioux City West 2
Estherville-Lincoln Central 8 LeMars 1
KMALAND BOYS TENNIS SCOREBOARD
Clarinda 5 Glenwood 4
St. Albert 8 Thomas Jefferson 1
Denison-Schleswig 9 Cherokee 0
Sioux City East 9 Sioux City West 0
Bishop Heelan Catholic 8 Sioux City North 1
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Spirit Lake (MISSING)