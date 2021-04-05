KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Maryville 6 East Buchanan 5

Seward 8 Nebraska City 0

Branched Oak 9 Auburn 0

KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD 

BOYS: Clarinda 176 Glenwood 183

GIRLS: Logan-Magnolia 232 Tri-Center 242

BOYS: Tri-Center 193 Logan-Magnolia 196 Fremont-Mills 196

GIRLS: Nodaway Valley NTS Griswold NTS

BOYS: Nodaway Valley 227 Griswold 233

GIRLS: Boyer Valley 212 Coon Rapids-Bayard 215 CAM 227 Woodbine 249 Glidden-Ralston 297

BOYS: Boyer Valley 175 Exira/EHK 197 Coon Rapids-Bayard 198 CAM 206 Woodbine 212 Glidden-Ralston 230 

BOYS: Irish Invitational: 2. Maryville 360

BOYS: Plattsmouth Tournament: 3. Nebraska City 416, 5. Plattsmouth 427

BOYS: Auburn Tournament: 1. Auburn 387, 3. Falls City 406, 5. Rock Port 454

BOYS: Ashland-Greenwood 195 Syracuse 204

KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD

GIRLS: Glenwood 3 Sioux City West 2 (OT)

GIRLS: Lewis Central 10 Denison-Schleswig 0

GIRLS: St. Albert 8 Creston 1

BOYS: St. Albert 5 Creston 2

GIRLS: Atlantic 4 Kuemper Catholic 1

GIRLS: Underwood 4 Missouri Valley 1

BOYS: Underwood 5 Missouri Valley 1

GIRLS: Treynor 7 Tri-Center 3

BOYS: Treynor 7 Tri-Center 0

GIRLS: Sioux City East 5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0

BOYS: Sioux City East 3 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1

BOYS: Sioux City North 3 Fort Dodge 0

GIRLS: Bennington 9 Plattsmouth 0

GIRLS: Blair 10 Nebraska City 0

BOYS: Blair 2 Nebraska City 1

BOYS: Madison 3 Conestoga 1

KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBOARD

BOYS: Glenwood 5 Clarinda 4

Cherokee at Sioux City West (G)

