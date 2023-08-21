KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD

LeMars 307 Bishop Heelan Catholic 312 Thomas Jefferson 404

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Ashland-Greenwood 3 Bishop Neumann 0

Beatrice 15 Platteview/Weeping Water 1

