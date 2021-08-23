KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Tekamah-Herman 6 Weeping Water 4

Weeping Water 15 Fort Calhoun 3

Bishop Neumann 8 Ashland-Greenwood 5

Waverly 12 Falls City 2

