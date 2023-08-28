KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD
BOYS: Fort Dodge Tournament — 4. LeMars 308, 8. Bishop Heelan Catholic 318, 12. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 338, 14. Sioux City North 351, 15. Sioux City East 355, 17. Abraham Lincoln 407
GIRLS: Maryville Best Shot Tournament — 1. Maryville 161, 2. East Atchison 190, 7. Savannah 219, 8. Rock Port & Worth County 222
GIRLS: Albany 242 Stanberry NTS Princeton NTS
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Area Missouri
Northeast Nodaway 7 Stewartsville 5
Trenton 8 Albany 7
Maryville 8 North Andrew 7
Worth County 6 East Harrison 3
Lathrop at Savannah
Area Nebraska
Skutt Catholic 6 Ashland-Greenwood 2
Ralston 12 Plattsmouth 4
Raymond Central 12 Syracuse 9
KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Maryville 7 Richmond 2
GIRLS: St. Pius X at Savannah
BOYS: Nebraska City 6 Omaha Benson 0
BOYS: Nebraska City 4 South Sioux City 2
BOYS: Nebraska City 5 Gross Catholic 1
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr 25-17-15 Lenox 23-25-11
Non-Conference
Stanton 20-25-15 Clarinda 25-12-11
Clarinda 25-25 Mount Ayr 17-22
Lenox 21-31-15 Clarinda 25-29-11
Stanton 25-25 Lenox 19-19
Stanton 25-25 Mount Ayr 18-14
Kuemper Catholic 25-25 Boone 21-13
Kuemper Catholic 25-25 Greene County 18-22
Creston 25-14-25-20-15 Southwest Valley 13-25-20-25-11
Essex 25-25-25 North Nodaway 9-12-23
Glidden-Ralston 25-25-25 Collins-Maxwell 7-10-15
Area Missouri
East Atchison 25-25-17-25 Falls City 21-23-25-13
Bishop LeBlond 25-25-25 Rock Port 20-7-22
Nodaway Valley 25-25-25 Maysville 8-12-8
Benton 25-17-25-25-15 Maryville 18-25-19-27-11
Savannah at Lathrop
Area Nebraska
Ashland-Greenwood 25-25-25 Ralston 15-23-14
Johnson County Central 25-23-25-13-15 Conestoga 23-25-13-25-10
Louisville 27-22-25-25 Omaha Brownell Talbot 25-25-16-16