KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD

BOYS: Fort Dodge Tournament — 4. LeMars 308, 8. Bishop Heelan Catholic 318, 12. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 338, 14. Sioux City North 351, 15. Sioux City East 355, 17. Abraham Lincoln 407

GIRLS: Maryville Best Shot Tournament — 1. Maryville 161, 2. East Atchison 190, 7. Savannah 219, 8. Rock Port & Worth County 222

GIRLS: Albany 242 Stanberry NTS Princeton NTS

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Area Missouri

Northeast Nodaway 7 Stewartsville 5

Trenton 8 Albany 7

Maryville 8 North Andrew 7

Worth County 6 East Harrison 3

Lathrop at Savannah

Area Nebraska 

Skutt Catholic 6 Ashland-Greenwood 2

Ralston 12 Plattsmouth 4

Raymond Central 12 Syracuse 9

KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBOARD

GIRLS: Maryville 7 Richmond 2

GIRLS: St. Pius X at Savannah 

BOYS: Nebraska City 6 Omaha Benson 0

BOYS: Nebraska City 4 South Sioux City 2

BOYS: Nebraska City 5 Gross Catholic 1

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Mount Ayr 25-17-15 Lenox 23-25-11

Non-Conference

Stanton 20-25-15 Clarinda 25-12-11

Clarinda 25-25 Mount Ayr 17-22

Lenox 21-31-15 Clarinda 25-29-11 

Stanton 25-25 Lenox 19-19

Stanton 25-25 Mount Ayr 18-14 

Kuemper Catholic 25-25 Boone 21-13

Kuemper Catholic 25-25 Greene County 18-22

Creston 25-14-25-20-15 Southwest Valley 13-25-20-25-11

Essex 25-25-25 North Nodaway 9-12-23

Glidden-Ralston 25-25-25 Collins-Maxwell 7-10-15

Area Missouri

East Atchison 25-25-17-25 Falls City 21-23-25-13

Bishop LeBlond 25-25-25 Rock Port 20-7-22

Nodaway Valley 25-25-25 Maysville 8-12-8 

Benton 25-17-25-25-15 Maryville 18-25-19-27-11

Savannah at Lathrop

Area Nebraska 

Ashland-Greenwood 25-25-25 Ralston 15-23-14

Johnson County Central 25-23-25-13-15 Conestoga 23-25-13-25-10

Louisville 27-22-25-25 Omaha Brownell Talbot 25-25-16-16

