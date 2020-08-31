KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Creston 25-25-27-25 Southwest Valley 15-18-29-21
Area Missouri/Nebraska
Bishop LeBlond 25-25-25 Rock Port 14-22-14
Maryville 3 Benton 0
Plattsmouth 25-25-25 Falls City 17-9-17
