KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Non-Conference (Iowa)

Creston 25-25-27-25 Southwest Valley 15-18-29-21

Area Missouri/Nebraska 

Bishop LeBlond 25-25-25 Rock Port 14-22-14

Maryville 3 Benton 0

Plattsmouth 25-25-25 Falls City 17-9-17

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.