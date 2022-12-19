KMALAND BOWLING SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Shenandoah 2237 Harlan 2091
BOYS: Shenandoah 2546 Harlan 1884
GIRLS: Lenox at Mount Ayr (MISSING)
BOYS: Lenox at Mount Ayr (MISSING)
Updated: December 21, 2022 @ 8:11 am
