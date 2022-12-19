KMALAND BOWLING SCOREBOARD

GIRLS: Shenandoah 2237 Harlan 2091

BOYS: Shenandoah 2546 Harlan 1884

GIRLS: Lenox at Mount Ayr (MISSING)

BOYS: Lenox at Mount Ayr (MISSING)

 

