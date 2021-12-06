KMALAND BOWLING SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Tri-Center 1727 Red Oak 1624
BOYS: Red Oak 2307 Tri-Center 2147
Sioux City North at Thomas Jefferson (G/B) NO REPORT
