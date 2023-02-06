KMALAND BOWLING SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Lewis Central 2453 Shenandoah 2381
GIRLS: Clarinda 2450 Denison-Schleswig 2373
GIRLS: Red Oak 2088 Harlan 2002
GIRLS: Mount Ayr, Southeast Warren, West Central Valley
GIRLS: Missouri River Conference Tournament — 1. LeMars 2976, 2. Thomas Jefferson 1923, Abraham Lincoln 1916, Sioux City North 1763, Sioux City West 1732, Sioux City East 1626, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1622
BOYS: Shenandoah 2884 Lewis Central 2713
BOYS: Clarinda 2870 Denison-Schleswig 2852
BOYS: Harlan 2411 Red Oak 2348
BOYS: Mount Ayr, Southeast Warren, West Central Valley
BOYS: Missouri River Conference Tournament — 1. Sioux City East 3293, 2. LeMars 2967, 3. Abraham Lincoln 2876, 4. Sioux City North 2805, 5. Thomas Jefferson 2436, 6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2387, 7. Sioux City West 2352