KMALAND BOWLING SCOREBOARD

GIRLS: Lewis Central 2940 Shenandoah 2145

GIRLS: Harlan 2192 Red Oak 1731

GIRLS: Mount Ayr Southeast Warren West Central Valley (MISSING)

GIRLS: LeMars 2954 Sioux City North 2101 Sioux City East 2046 Thomas Jefferson 2013 Abraham Lincoln 1933 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1832 Sioux City West 1652 (MRC Meet)

BOYS: Shenandoah 2887 Lewis Central 2680

BOYS: Red Oak 2336 Harlan 2247

BOYS: Mount Ayr Southeast Warren West Central Valley (MISSING)

BOYS: Thomas Jefferson 2834 LeMars 2759 Sioux City East 2755 Abraham Lincoln 2731 Sioux City North 2705 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2350 Sioux City West 2184 (MRC Meet)

