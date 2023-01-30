KMALAND BOWLING SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Denison-Schleswig 2384 Shenandoah 2310
GIRLS: Red Oak 1995 Thomas Jefferson 1559
GIRLS: Southeast Warren 1928 Creston 1856
GIRLS: Tri-Center 2089 Abraham Lincoln 1786
GIRLS: Mount Ayr Clarke West Central Valley
GIRLS: Sioux City East Sioux City North Sioux City West Sioux Central
GIRLS: LeMars 2874 MMCRU 2601 West Sioux 1610
BOYS: Shenandoah 3150 Denison-Schleswig 2692
BOYS: Red Oak 2400 Thomas Jefferson 2209
BOYS: Southeast Warren 2894 Creston 2395
BOYS: Abraham Lincoln 2931 Tri-Center 1752
BOYS: Mount Ayr Clarke West Central Valley
BOYS: Sioux City East Sioux City North Sioux City West Sioux Central
BOYS: LeMars 3082 MMCRU 2903 West Sioux 2665