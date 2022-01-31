KMALAND BOWLING SCOREBOARD 

GIRLS: Thomas Jefferson 1837 Red Oak 1532

GIRLS: Lewis Central 2789 Tri-Center 1922 Abraham Lincoln 1620

GIRLS: Creston 2203 Southeast Warren 1917

GIRLS: Mount Ayr Clarke (No Report)

GIRLS: Sioux City East Sioux City North Sioux City West Sioux Central (No Report)

GIRLS: LeMars MMCRU West Sioux (No Report)

BOYS: Thomas Jefferson 2478 Red Oak 2403

BOYS: Lewis Central 2964 Abraham Lincoln 2715 Tri-Center 2179

BOYS: Southeast Warren 2205 Creston 1963

BOYS: Mount Ayr Clarke West Central Valley (No Report)

BOYS: Sioux City East Sioux City North Sioux City West Sioux Central (No Report)

BOYS: LeMars MMCRU West Sioux (No Report)

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.