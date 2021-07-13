KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD — Tournament Trail

Class 1A District 8 — First Round 

Ankeny Christian 13 Grand View Christian 0

Montezuma 3 Twin Cedars 2

Class 1A District 9 — First Round 

Sigourney 11 Winfield-Mount Union 1

Burlington Notre Dame 7 Moravia 3

Class 1A District 10 — First Round 

Martensdale-St. Marys 11 Seymour 1

Southeast Warren 7 Mormon Trail 0

Lamoni 7 Murray 0

Mount Ayr 10 Wayne 0

Class 1A District 12 — First Round 

Coon Rapids-Bayard 16 Glidden-Ralston 1

Colo-Nesco 3 Madrid 0

Ogden 13 Baxter 3

Collins-Maxwell 2 Earlham 1

Class 1A District 13 — First Round 

CAM 15 Griswold 1

Bedford 7 Southwest Valley 6

Lenox 4 East Union 3

Nodaway Valley 10 Orient-Macksburg 1

Class 1A District 14 — First Round 

St. Albert 15 Essex 0

Riverside 8 Stanton 7 — 8 inn

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 5 East Mills 1

Sidney 4 Fremont-Mills 1

Class 1A District 15 — First Round 

Tri-Center 9 IKM-Manning 0

West Harrison 12 Ar-We-Va 2

Logan-Magnolia 9 Boyer Valley 0

Audubon 10 Woodbine 0

Class 1A District 16 — First Round 

Kingsley-Pierson 15 Whiting 0

Woodbury Central 16 West Monona 4

Akron-Westfield 5 Westwood 2

Lawton-Bronson 10 River Valley 0

Class 2A District 15 — First Round 

Shenandoah 9 AHSTW 2

Treynor 6 Red Oak 1

Class 2A District 16 — First Round 

MVAOCOU 6 Missouri Valley 0

OABCIG 11 East Sac County 10

KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD — Regular Season

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Lewis Central 10 Denison-Schleswig 0

Non-Conference 

Carroll 10 Glenwood 8

Lewis Central 19 Thomas Jefferson 1 

Denison-Schleswig 6 Sioux City North 3

ADM 15 Creston 2

Indianola 12 Abraham Lincoln 1

Indianola 7 Abraham Lincoln 7 (game called due to lack of daylight)

Spencer 7 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5

LeMars at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

MOC-Floyd Valley 9 Sioux City West 6

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD — Tournament Trail 

Class 1A Regional Finals 

Newell-Fonda 1 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 0

Wayne 9 Lenox 1

Southeast Warren 4 Martensdale-St. Marys 1

Rmsen St. Mary’s 6 Akron-Westfield 3

Sigourney 6 Belle Plaine 3

North Butler 5 Newman Catholic 4

Clarksville 3 Collins-Maxwell 2

Class 2A Regional Finals 

Underwood 4 West Monona 2

North Union 9 Sioux Central 1 

Earlham 7 Interstate 35 4 — 12 innings

Pella Christian 12 Van Meter 5

Central Springs 2 South Hardin 1

North Linn 5 Alburnett 2

Wilton 8 Northeast 2

Class 3A Regional Finals 

Atlantic 5 MOC-Floyd Valley 0

Estherville Lincoln Central 2 Sioux Center 1

Clarke 11 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 4

Williamsburg 5 Roland-Story 1

Mount Vernon 12 Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0

Anoamosa 4 Crestwood 1

Assumption 12 Solon 0

West Liberty 4 Davis County 3

Class 4A Region 2 — Semifinal 

Winterset 5 Creston 2

Class 5A Region 1 — Semifinal 

Fort Dodge 12 Sioux City North 0

Class 5A Region 2 — Semifinals 

Johnston 12 Abraham Lincoln 0

Southeast Polk 11 Ames 1

