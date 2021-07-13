KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD — Tournament Trail
Class 1A District 8 — First Round
Ankeny Christian 13 Grand View Christian 0
Montezuma 3 Twin Cedars 2
Class 1A District 9 — First Round
Sigourney 11 Winfield-Mount Union 1
Burlington Notre Dame 7 Moravia 3
Class 1A District 10 — First Round
Martensdale-St. Marys 11 Seymour 1
Southeast Warren 7 Mormon Trail 0
Lamoni 7 Murray 0
Mount Ayr 10 Wayne 0
Class 1A District 12 — First Round
Coon Rapids-Bayard 16 Glidden-Ralston 1
Colo-Nesco 3 Madrid 0
Ogden 13 Baxter 3
Collins-Maxwell 2 Earlham 1
Class 1A District 13 — First Round
CAM 15 Griswold 1
Bedford 7 Southwest Valley 6
Lenox 4 East Union 3
Nodaway Valley 10 Orient-Macksburg 1
Class 1A District 14 — First Round
St. Albert 15 Essex 0
Riverside 8 Stanton 7 — 8 inn
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 5 East Mills 1
Sidney 4 Fremont-Mills 1
Class 1A District 15 — First Round
Tri-Center 9 IKM-Manning 0
West Harrison 12 Ar-We-Va 2
Logan-Magnolia 9 Boyer Valley 0
Audubon 10 Woodbine 0
Class 1A District 16 — First Round
Kingsley-Pierson 15 Whiting 0
Woodbury Central 16 West Monona 4
Akron-Westfield 5 Westwood 2
Lawton-Bronson 10 River Valley 0
Class 2A District 15 — First Round
Shenandoah 9 AHSTW 2
Treynor 6 Red Oak 1
Class 2A District 16 — First Round
MVAOCOU 6 Missouri Valley 0
OABCIG 11 East Sac County 10
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD — Regular Season
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Lewis Central 10 Denison-Schleswig 0
Non-Conference
Carroll 10 Glenwood 8
Lewis Central 19 Thomas Jefferson 1
Denison-Schleswig 6 Sioux City North 3
ADM 15 Creston 2
Indianola 12 Abraham Lincoln 1
Indianola 7 Abraham Lincoln 7 (game called due to lack of daylight)
Spencer 7 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5
LeMars at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
MOC-Floyd Valley 9 Sioux City West 6
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD — Tournament Trail
Class 1A Regional Finals
Newell-Fonda 1 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 0
Wayne 9 Lenox 1
Southeast Warren 4 Martensdale-St. Marys 1
Rmsen St. Mary’s 6 Akron-Westfield 3
Sigourney 6 Belle Plaine 3
North Butler 5 Newman Catholic 4
Clarksville 3 Collins-Maxwell 2
Class 2A Regional Finals
Underwood 4 West Monona 2
North Union 9 Sioux Central 1
Earlham 7 Interstate 35 4 — 12 innings
Pella Christian 12 Van Meter 5
Central Springs 2 South Hardin 1
North Linn 5 Alburnett 2
Wilton 8 Northeast 2
Class 3A Regional Finals
Atlantic 5 MOC-Floyd Valley 0
Estherville Lincoln Central 2 Sioux Center 1
Clarke 11 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 4
Williamsburg 5 Roland-Story 1
Mount Vernon 12 Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0
Anoamosa 4 Crestwood 1
Assumption 12 Solon 0
West Liberty 4 Davis County 3
Class 4A Region 2 — Semifinal
Winterset 5 Creston 2
Class 5A Region 1 — Semifinal
Fort Dodge 12 Sioux City North 0
Class 5A Region 2 — Semifinals
Johnston 12 Abraham Lincoln 0
Southeast Polk 11 Ames 1