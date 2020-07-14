KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD — Tournament Trail
Class 1A Region 2 First Round
Glidden-Ralston 5 Ar-We-Va 3
Audubon 8 Coon Rapids-Bayard 7
Griswold 4 CAM 3 -- 8 inn
Riverside 11 Woodbine 2
West Harrison 10 Boyer Valley 2
Westwood 12 Whiting 0
Class 1A Region 3 First Round
Fremont-Mills 11 Bedford 10
Central Decatur 14 Essex 2
Diagonal 12 Mormon Trail 0
Lamoni 9 Southwest Valley 2
Lenox 13 East Mills 1
Stanton 8 Sidney 6
Class 1A Region 5 First Round
BGM 6 Baxter 3
East Union 5 Orient-Macksburg 1
Melcher-Dallas 17 Murray 2
Colo-Nesco 9 GMG 3
Class 1A Region 6 First Round
Seymour 11 Moulton-Udell 0
English Valleys 3 Montezuma 1
New London 11 Holy Trinity Catholic 1
Sigourney 12 Moravia 0
Tri-County 10 Keota 0
Class 2A Region 1 First Round
AHSTW 8 IKM-Manning 4
Missouri Valley 13 Tri-Center 3
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD - REGULAR SEASON
Non-Conference
Abraham Lincoln 5 Glenwood 4
Harlan 9 Thomas Jefferson 2
Lewis Central 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1
Carroll 15 Denison-Schleswig 5
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 5 LeMars 1
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD— Regular Season
Non-Conference
Thomas Jefferson 10 Glenwood 5
Creston 10 ADM 9 -- 8 inn
Denison-Schleswig 10 Carroll 9
Abraham Lincoln 11 Indianola 10
Abraham Lincoln 5 Indianola 4
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at LeMars
MOC-Floyd Valley 13 Sioux City West 7
Spencer 4 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2