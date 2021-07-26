STATE BASEBALL TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD

Class 1A State Quarterfinals 

Remsen St. Mary’s 14 Grundy Center 0

Kee 4 New London 3

St. Albert 9 Lisbon 3

Alburnett 8 Tri-Center 6

