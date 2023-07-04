KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Iowa Class 1A District 11 — First Round 

Southeast Warren 6 Martensdale-St. Marys 3

Lynnville-Sully 22 Melcher-Dallas 1

Iowa Class 1A District 12 — First Round 

Coon Rapids-Bayard 3 Panorama 2 — 9 inn

Mount Ayr 13 Mormon Trail 3

Lenox 9 ACGC 5

Bedford 8 East Union 1

Iowa Class 1A District 13 — First Round

IKM-Manning 9 IKM-Manning 1

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 3 Boyer Valley 2

Iowa Class 1A District 14 — First Round 

Earlham 11 CAM 8

Tri-Center 10 Griswold 0

Southwest Valley 6 Stanton 4

Iowa Class 1A District 15 — First Round

Riverside 20 East Mills 4

Fremont-Mills 13 Sidney 0

Iowa Class 2A District 11 — First Round

Chariton 8 Nodaway Valley 0

Iowa Class 2A District 16 — First Round

Shenandoah 10 AHSTW 2

Treynor 15 Missouri Valley 0

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Lewis Central 9 Glenwood 2

Non-Conference 

West Harrison 8 Harlan 3 — 9 inn

Bishop Heelan Catholic 5 Creston 0

Bishop Heelan Catholic 4 Creston 2

Thomas Jefferson 7 Atlantic 2

Indianola 3 Sioux City East 2

Sioux City East 15 Clinton 4

Unity Christian at Sioux City North

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4 Spencer 1

LeMars 5 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Atlantic 5 Denison-Schleswig 3

Missouri River Conference 

LeMars 12 Sioux City East 2

Sioux City East 9 LeMars 5

Non-Conference 

Glenwood 3 Abraham Lincoln 1

Lewis Central 14 Thomas Jefferson 0

Creston 3 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 2 — 8 inn

Bishop Heelan Catholic 4 West Lyon 3

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10 Spencer 8

