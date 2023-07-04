Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Mainly sunny. Hot. High 94F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 65F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.