KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Iowa Class 1A District 11 — First Round
Southeast Warren 6 Martensdale-St. Marys 3
Lynnville-Sully 22 Melcher-Dallas 1
Iowa Class 1A District 12 — First Round
Coon Rapids-Bayard 3 Panorama 2 — 9 inn
Mount Ayr 13 Mormon Trail 3
Lenox 9 ACGC 5
Bedford 8 East Union 1
Iowa Class 1A District 13 — First Round
IKM-Manning 9 IKM-Manning 1
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 3 Boyer Valley 2
Iowa Class 1A District 14 — First Round
Earlham 11 CAM 8
Tri-Center 10 Griswold 0
Southwest Valley 6 Stanton 4
Iowa Class 1A District 15 — First Round
Riverside 20 East Mills 4
Fremont-Mills 13 Sidney 0
Iowa Class 2A District 11 — First Round
Chariton 8 Nodaway Valley 0
Iowa Class 2A District 16 — First Round
Shenandoah 10 AHSTW 2
Treynor 15 Missouri Valley 0
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Lewis Central 9 Glenwood 2
Non-Conference
West Harrison 8 Harlan 3 — 9 inn
Bishop Heelan Catholic 5 Creston 0
Bishop Heelan Catholic 4 Creston 2
Thomas Jefferson 7 Atlantic 2
Indianola 3 Sioux City East 2
Sioux City East 15 Clinton 4
Unity Christian at Sioux City North
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4 Spencer 1
LeMars 5 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Atlantic 5 Denison-Schleswig 3
Missouri River Conference
LeMars 12 Sioux City East 2
Sioux City East 9 LeMars 5
Non-Conference
Glenwood 3 Abraham Lincoln 1
Lewis Central 14 Thomas Jefferson 0
Creston 3 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 2 — 8 inn
Bishop Heelan Catholic 4 West Lyon 3
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10 Spencer 8