KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Atlantic 13 Shenandoah 12
Atlantic 10 Shenandoah 0
Clarinda 10 Denison-Schleswig 0
Clarinda 12 Denison-Schleswig 2
St. Albert 17 Red Oak 4
St. Albert 15 Red Oak 8
Harlan 5 Glenwood 3
Glenwood 7 Harlan 6
Kuemper Catholic 10 Creston 3
Kuemper Catholic 7 Creston 0
Corner Conference
Stanton 15 Griswold 0
East Mills 7 Sidney 4
Fremont-Mills 11 Essex 0
Fremont-Mills 25 Essex 4
Western Iowa Conference
Underwood 14 Missouri Valley 0
Tri-Center 4 AHSTW 3
Riverside 7 Audubon 6
Treynor 14 Logan-Magnolia 3
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM 16 Ar-We-Va 5
Coon Rapids-Bayard 3 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 2
West Harrison 16 Woodbine 1
Non-Conference
Sioux City East 10 Lewis Central 3
IKM-Manning 7 Glidden-Ralston 1
Bondurant-Farrar 10 Martensdale-St. Marys 0
Bondurant-Farrar 7 Martensdale-St. Marys 1
Central Decatur 16 Moulton-Udell 0
Murray 11 Wayne 6
Southeast Warren 12 Melcher-Dallas 2
Grand View Christian 5 Ankeny Christian 1
Des Moines Christian 12 Ankeny Christian 2
Colfax-Mingo 8 Twin Cedars 7
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Atlantic 9 Shenandoah 1
Atlantic 7 Shenandoah 1
Clarinda 6 Denison-Schleswig 4
Clarinda 7 Denison-Schleswig 0
St. Albert 12 Red Oak 4
St. Albert 8 Red Oak 4
Glenwood 3 Harlan 0
Glenwood 4 Harlan 0
Corner Conference
Griswold 12 Stanton 0
East Mills 14 Sidney 6
Fremont-Mills 8 Essex 6
Fremont-Mills 16 Essex 6
Western Iowa Conference
Missouri Valley 17 Underwood 2
AHSTW 16 Tri-Center 2
Riverside 7 Audubon 1
Logan-Magnolia 9 Treynor 3
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 5 Coon Rapids-Bayard 0
CAM 8 Ar-We-Va 2
Woodbine 12 West Harrison 0
Woodbine 13 West Harrison 0
Bluegrass Conference
Orient-Macksburg 13 Mormon Trail 9
Non-Conference
Bedford 16 Lamoni 5
Grand View Christian 12 Lenox 3
Southeast Warren 15 Melcher-Dallas 2
Central Decatur 14 Moulton-Udell 1
Wayne 10 Murray 0
Davis County 10 Moravia 0