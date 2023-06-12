KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Atlantic 13 Shenandoah 12

Atlantic 10 Shenandoah 0

Clarinda 10 Denison-Schleswig 0

Clarinda 12 Denison-Schleswig 2

St. Albert 17 Red Oak 4

St. Albert 15 Red Oak 8

Harlan 5 Glenwood 3

Glenwood 7 Harlan 6

Kuemper Catholic 10 Creston 3

Kuemper Catholic 7 Creston 0

Corner Conference 

Stanton 15 Griswold 0

East Mills 7 Sidney 4

Fremont-Mills 11 Essex 0

Fremont-Mills 25 Essex 4

Western Iowa Conference 

Underwood 14 Missouri Valley 0

Tri-Center 4 AHSTW 3

Riverside 7 Audubon 6

Treynor 14 Logan-Magnolia 3

Rolling Valley Conference 

CAM 16 Ar-We-Va 5

Coon Rapids-Bayard 3 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 2

West Harrison 16 Woodbine 1

Non-Conference 

Sioux City East 10 Lewis Central 3

IKM-Manning 7 Glidden-Ralston 1

Bondurant-Farrar 10 Martensdale-St. Marys 0

Bondurant-Farrar 7 Martensdale-St. Marys 1

Central Decatur 16 Moulton-Udell 0

Murray 11 Wayne 6

Southeast Warren 12 Melcher-Dallas 2

Grand View Christian 5 Ankeny Christian 1

Des Moines Christian 12 Ankeny Christian 2

Colfax-Mingo 8 Twin Cedars 7

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Atlantic 9 Shenandoah 1

Atlantic 7 Shenandoah 1

Clarinda 6 Denison-Schleswig 4

Clarinda 7 Denison-Schleswig 0

St. Albert 12 Red Oak 4

St. Albert 8 Red Oak 4

Glenwood 3 Harlan 0

Glenwood 4 Harlan 0

Corner Conference 

Griswold 12 Stanton 0

East Mills 14 Sidney 6

Fremont-Mills 8 Essex 6

Fremont-Mills 16 Essex 6

Western Iowa Conference 

Missouri Valley 17 Underwood 2

AHSTW 16 Tri-Center 2

Riverside 7 Audubon 1

Logan-Magnolia 9 Treynor 3

Rolling Valley Conference 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 5 Coon Rapids-Bayard 0

CAM 8 Ar-We-Va 2

Woodbine 12 West Harrison 0

Woodbine 13 West Harrison 0

Bluegrass Conference 

Orient-Macksburg 13 Mormon Trail 9

Non-Conference 

Bedford 16 Lamoni 5

Grand View Christian 12 Lenox 3

Southeast Warren 15 Melcher-Dallas 2

Central Decatur 14 Moulton-Udell 1

Wayne 10 Murray 0

Davis County 10 Moravia 0

