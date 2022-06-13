KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Game 1: Atlantic 15 Shenandoah 2

Game 2: Atlantic 12 Shenandoah 3

Game 1: Clarinda 15 Denison-Schleswig 0

Game 2: Clarinda 13 Denison-Schleswig 3

Game 1: St. Albert 17 Red Oak 5

Game 2: St. Albert 7 Red Oak 3

Game 1: Harlan 7 Glenwood 3

Game 2: Harlan 19 Glenwood 12

Game 1: Creston 6 Kuemper Catholic 5

Game 2: Kuemper Catholic 12 Creston 2

CORNER CONFERENCE 

Game 1: Fremont-Mills 16 Essex 0

Game 2: Fremont-Mills 30 Essex 3

Sidney 9 East Mills 8

Stanton 23 Griswold 2

Western Iowa Conference 

Underwood 8 Missouri Valley 1

Treynor 15 Logan-Magnolia 0

Tri-Center 16 AHSTW 3

Audubon 10 Riverside 5

Rolling Valley Conference 

Woodbine 2 West Harrison 0

Boyer Valley at Whiting (MISSING)

CAM 10 Ar-We-Va 0

Coon Rapids-Bayard 16 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 3

Bluegrass Conference 

Mormon Trail 10 Seymour 0

Non-Conference

Game 1: Roland-Story 5 Lenox 2

Game 2: Roland-Story 13 Lenox 10

Central Decatur 25 Moulton-Udell 1

Southeast Warren 21 Melcher-Dallas 3

Wayne 23 Murray 8

Bondurant-Farrar 3 Martensdale-St. Marys 1

Ankeny Christian 7 Des Moines Christian 4

Ankeny Christian 12 Grandview Christian 2

Moravia 6 Davis County 4

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Game 1: Shenandoah 1 Atlantic 0

Game 2: Atlantic 8 Shenandoah 1

Game 1: Denison-Schleswig 5 Clarinda 2

Game 2: Clarinda 7 Denison-Schleswig 4

Game 1: St. Albert 23 Red Oak 8

Game 2: St. Albert 15 Red Oak 0

Game 1: Glenwood 5 Harlan 0

Game 2: Harlan 9 Glenwood 8

Game 1: Creston 15 Kuemper Catholic 14 – 10 innings

Game 2: Creston 9 Kuemper Catholic 1

Corner Conference 

Fremont-Mills 12 Essex 2

Sidney 15 East Mills 5

Griswold 11 Stanton 1

Western Iowa Conference 

Underwood 5 Missouri Valley 4

Logan-Magnolia 12 Treynor 1

AHSTW 4 Tri-Center 2

Game 1: Audubon 14 Riverside 1

Game 2: Riverside 6 Audubon 5

Rolling Valley Conference 

Woodbine 10 West Harrison 0

Boyer Valley 15 Whiting 1

Ar-We-Va at CAM (MISSING)

Exira-EHK 13 Coon Rapids-Bayard 1

Bluegrass Conference 

Seymour 16 Mormon Trail 2

Non-Conference 

Bedford 6 Lamoni 4

East Union 10 Orient-Macksburg 0

Grand View Christian at Lenox (MISSING)

Twin Cedars 3 Martensdale-St. Marys 0

Southeast Warren 12 Melcher-Dallas 0

Central Decatur 10 Moulton-Udell 3

Wayne 10 Murray 0

