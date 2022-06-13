KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Game 1: Atlantic 15 Shenandoah 2
Game 2: Atlantic 12 Shenandoah 3
Game 1: Clarinda 15 Denison-Schleswig 0
Game 2: Clarinda 13 Denison-Schleswig 3
Game 1: St. Albert 17 Red Oak 5
Game 2: St. Albert 7 Red Oak 3
Game 1: Harlan 7 Glenwood 3
Game 2: Harlan 19 Glenwood 12
Game 1: Creston 6 Kuemper Catholic 5
Game 2: Kuemper Catholic 12 Creston 2
CORNER CONFERENCE
Game 1: Fremont-Mills 16 Essex 0
Game 2: Fremont-Mills 30 Essex 3
Sidney 9 East Mills 8
Stanton 23 Griswold 2
Western Iowa Conference
Underwood 8 Missouri Valley 1
Treynor 15 Logan-Magnolia 0
Tri-Center 16 AHSTW 3
Audubon 10 Riverside 5
Rolling Valley Conference
Woodbine 2 West Harrison 0
Boyer Valley at Whiting (MISSING)
CAM 10 Ar-We-Va 0
Coon Rapids-Bayard 16 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 3
Bluegrass Conference
Mormon Trail 10 Seymour 0
Non-Conference
Game 1: Roland-Story 5 Lenox 2
Game 2: Roland-Story 13 Lenox 10
Central Decatur 25 Moulton-Udell 1
Southeast Warren 21 Melcher-Dallas 3
Wayne 23 Murray 8
Bondurant-Farrar 3 Martensdale-St. Marys 1
Ankeny Christian 7 Des Moines Christian 4
Ankeny Christian 12 Grandview Christian 2
Moravia 6 Davis County 4
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Game 1: Shenandoah 1 Atlantic 0
Game 2: Atlantic 8 Shenandoah 1
Game 1: Denison-Schleswig 5 Clarinda 2
Game 2: Clarinda 7 Denison-Schleswig 4
Game 1: St. Albert 23 Red Oak 8
Game 2: St. Albert 15 Red Oak 0
Game 1: Glenwood 5 Harlan 0
Game 2: Harlan 9 Glenwood 8
Game 1: Creston 15 Kuemper Catholic 14 – 10 innings
Game 2: Creston 9 Kuemper Catholic 1
Corner Conference
Fremont-Mills 12 Essex 2
Sidney 15 East Mills 5
Griswold 11 Stanton 1
Western Iowa Conference
Underwood 5 Missouri Valley 4
Logan-Magnolia 12 Treynor 1
AHSTW 4 Tri-Center 2
Game 1: Audubon 14 Riverside 1
Game 2: Riverside 6 Audubon 5
Rolling Valley Conference
Woodbine 10 West Harrison 0
Boyer Valley 15 Whiting 1
Ar-We-Va at CAM (MISSING)
Exira-EHK 13 Coon Rapids-Bayard 1
Bluegrass Conference
Seymour 16 Mormon Trail 2
Non-Conference
Bedford 6 Lamoni 4
East Union 10 Orient-Macksburg 0
Grand View Christian at Lenox (MISSING)
Twin Cedars 3 Martensdale-St. Marys 0
Southeast Warren 12 Melcher-Dallas 0
Central Decatur 10 Moulton-Udell 3
Wayne 10 Murray 0