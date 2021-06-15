KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Atlantic 13 Shenandoah 9 (Game 1)
Atlantic 6 Shenandoah 3 (Game 2)
Denison-Schleswig 8 Clarinda 7 (Game 1)
Denison-Schleswig 11 Clarinda 1 (Game 2)
St. Albert 8 Red Oak 4 (Game 1)
St. Albert 11 Red Oak 1 (Game 2)
Glenwood 3 Harlan 1 (Game 1)
Glenwood 7 Harlan 6 (Game 2)
Kuemper Catholic 7 Creston 6 (Game 1)
Kuemper Catholic 1 Creston 0 (Game 2)
Corner Conference
Griswold 7 East Mills 4
Sidney 12 Fremont-Mills 1
Western Iowa Conference
Treynor 6 Audubon 1
AHSTW 12 Riverside 2
Tri-Center 19 IKM-Manning 3
Underwood 13 Logan-Magnolia 1
Rolling Valley Conference
Woodbine 6 CAM 0
Coon Rapids-Bayard 10 Ar-We-Va 0
West Harrison 4 Boyer Valley 1
Non-Conference
Lenox 11 Stanton 0
Missouri Valley 16 Westwood 11
Nodaway Valley 14 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 4
Mount Ayr 10 Mormon Trail 1
Orient-Macksburg 7 East Union 1
Central Decatur 16 Moulton-Udell 0
Wayne 5 Murray 3
Grand View Christian 9 Twin Cedars 3
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Atlantic 13 Shenandoah 1 (Game 1)
Atlantic 16 Shenandoah 0 (Game 2)
Denison-Schleswig 8 Clarinda 5 (Game 1)
Denison-Schleswig 10 Clarinda 9 (Game 2)
St. Albert 12 Red Oak 2 (Game 2)
Harlan 10 Glenwood 0 (Game 1)
Harlan 7 Glenwood 1 (Game 2)
Creston 7 Kuemper Catholic 6 (Game 1)
Creston 12 Kuemper Catholic 2 (Game 2)
Corner Conference
Griswold 14 East Mills 0
Sidney 11 Fremont-Mills 2
Western Iowa Conference
Treynor 1 Audubon 0 (Game 1)
Audubon 14 Treynor 4 (Game 2)
Riverside 2 AHSTW 1 — 8 innings
Tri-Center 11 IKM-Manning 2
Logan-Magnolia 8 Underwood 3
Rolling Valley Conference
Woodbine 9 CAM 1
Ar-We-Va 7 Coon Rapids-Bayard 4
West Harrison 9 Boyer Valley 8
Non-Conference
Lenox 14 Stanton 2
Missouri Valley 4 Westwood 3
Exira-EHK 5 Nodaway Valley 1
Lamoni 9 Bedford 5
Mount Ayr 20 Mormon Trail 0
East Union 13 Orient-Macksburg 0
Martensdale-St. Marys 12 Seymour 0
Central Decatur 11 Moulton-Udell 1
Wayne 12 Murray 0
Cardinal 9 Melcher-Dallas 4
Twin Cedars 8 Grand View Christian 3