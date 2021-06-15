KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference  

Atlantic 13 Shenandoah 9 (Game 1)

Atlantic 6 Shenandoah 3 (Game 2)

Denison-Schleswig 8 Clarinda 7 (Game 1)

Denison-Schleswig 11 Clarinda 1 (Game 2)

St. Albert 8 Red Oak 4 (Game 1)

St. Albert 11 Red Oak 1 (Game 2)

Glenwood 3 Harlan 1 (Game 1)

Glenwood 7 Harlan 6 (Game 2)

Kuemper Catholic 7 Creston 6 (Game 1)

Kuemper Catholic 1 Creston 0 (Game 2)

Corner Conference 

Griswold 7 East Mills 4

Sidney 12 Fremont-Mills 1

Western Iowa Conference 

Treynor 6 Audubon 1

AHSTW 12 Riverside 2

Tri-Center 19 IKM-Manning 3

Underwood 13 Logan-Magnolia 1

Rolling Valley Conference 

Woodbine 6 CAM 0

Coon Rapids-Bayard 10 Ar-We-Va 0

West Harrison 4 Boyer Valley 1

Non-Conference 

Lenox 11 Stanton 0

Missouri Valley 16 Westwood 11

Nodaway Valley 14 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 4

Mount Ayr 10 Mormon Trail 1

Orient-Macksburg 7 East Union 1

Central Decatur 16 Moulton-Udell 0

Wayne 5 Murray 3

Grand View Christian 9 Twin Cedars 3

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Atlantic 13 Shenandoah 1 (Game 1)

Atlantic 16 Shenandoah 0 (Game 2)

Denison-Schleswig 8 Clarinda 5 (Game 1)

Denison-Schleswig 10 Clarinda 9 (Game 2)

St. Albert 12 Red Oak 2 (Game 2)

Harlan 10 Glenwood 0 (Game 1)

Harlan 7 Glenwood 1 (Game 2)

Creston 7 Kuemper Catholic 6 (Game 1)

Creston 12 Kuemper Catholic 2 (Game 2)

Corner Conference 

Griswold 14 East Mills 0

Sidney 11 Fremont-Mills 2

Western Iowa Conference 

Treynor 1 Audubon 0 (Game 1)

Audubon 14 Treynor 4 (Game 2)

Riverside 2 AHSTW 1 — 8 innings

Tri-Center 11 IKM-Manning 2

Logan-Magnolia 8 Underwood 3

Rolling Valley Conference 

Woodbine 9 CAM 1

Ar-We-Va 7 Coon Rapids-Bayard 4

West Harrison 9 Boyer Valley 8

Non-Conference 

Lenox 14 Stanton 2

Missouri Valley 4 Westwood 3

Exira-EHK 5 Nodaway Valley 1

Lamoni 9 Bedford 5

Mount Ayr 20 Mormon Trail 0

East Union 13 Orient-Macksburg 0

Martensdale-St. Marys 12 Seymour 0

Central Decatur 11 Moulton-Udell 1

Wayne 12 Murray 0

Cardinal 9 Melcher-Dallas 4

Twin Cedars 8 Grand View Christian 3

