KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah 10 Clarinda 7
Creston 12 Red Oak 4
Harlan 4 St. Albert 0
Atlantic 10 Lewis Central 2
Kuemper Catholic 5 Denison-Schleswig 2
Corner Conference
Sidney 18 Fremont-Mills 4
Griswold 17 East Mills 3
Western Iowa Conference
Underwood 6 Missouri Valley 0
Riverside 5 Audubon 0
AHSTW 14 Tri-Center 2
Logan-Magnolia 12 Treynor 5
Pride of Iowa Conference
Martensdale-St. Marys 4 Lenox 3 — 8 inn
Rolling Valley Conference
Ar-We-Va 4 Coon Rapids-Bayard 2
West Harrison 7 Boyer Valley 3
Non-Conference
Southwest Valley 18 Stanton 17
Glidden-Ralston 15 IKM-Manning 3
Mount Ayr 19 Mormon Trail 0
Central Decatur 12 Moulton-Udell 3
Grand View Christian 6 Nodaway Valley 0
Bedford 12 Lamoni 5
East Union 11 Orient-Macksburg 1
Knoxville 8 Southeast Warren 1
Wayne 13 Murray 0
Exira/EHK 15 Whiting 0
Western Christian 16 Sioux City East 15
Sioux City North 6 Westwood 1
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah 1 Clarinda 0
Creston 15 Red Oak 0
St. Albert 8 Harlan 3
Lewis Central 12 Atlantic 2
Kuemper Catholic 11 Denison-Schleswig 10
Corner Conference
East Mills 25 Griswold 1
Sidney 10 Fremont-Mills 4
Western Iowa Conference
Underwood 10 Missouri Valley 0
Audubon 25 Riverside 2
Tri-Center 9 AHSTW 3
Logan-Magnolia 8 Treynor 2
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford 7 Southwest Valley 2
Rolling Valley Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard 12 Ar-We-Va 0
Boyer Valley 11 West Harrison 10
CAM 15 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 1
Missouri River Conference
Thomas Jefferson 8 Sioux City North 5
Sioux City North 6 Thomas Jefferson 3
Non-Conference
Stanton 2 Lenox 0
East Union 11 Orient-Macksburg 1
Winterset 9 Nodaway Valley 3
Mount Ayr 10 Mormon Trail 0
Central Decatur 16 Moulton-Udell 0
Ankeny Christian at Southeast Warren
Murray at Wayne
Sioux City East 5 Western Christian 1