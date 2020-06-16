KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Shenandoah 10 Clarinda 7 

Creston 12 Red Oak 4

Harlan 4 St. Albert 0

Atlantic 10 Lewis Central 2

Kuemper Catholic 5 Denison-Schleswig 2

Corner Conference 

Sidney 18 Fremont-Mills 4

Griswold 17 East Mills 3

Western Iowa Conference 

Underwood 6 Missouri Valley 0

Riverside 5 Audubon 0

AHSTW 14 Tri-Center 2

Logan-Magnolia 12 Treynor 5

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Martensdale-St. Marys 4 Lenox 3 — 8 inn

Rolling Valley Conference 

Ar-We-Va 4 Coon Rapids-Bayard 2

West Harrison 7 Boyer Valley 3

Non-Conference 

Southwest Valley 18 Stanton 17

Glidden-Ralston 15 IKM-Manning 3 

Mount Ayr 19 Mormon Trail 0

Central Decatur 12 Moulton-Udell 3

Grand View Christian 6 Nodaway Valley 0

Bedford 12 Lamoni 5

East Union 11 Orient-Macksburg 1

Knoxville 8 Southeast Warren 1

Wayne 13 Murray 0

Exira/EHK 15 Whiting 0

Western Christian 16 Sioux City East 15

Sioux City North 6 Westwood 1

KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference  

Shenandoah 1 Clarinda 0

Creston 15 Red Oak 0 

St. Albert 8 Harlan 3 

Lewis Central 12 Atlantic 2 

Kuemper Catholic 11 Denison-Schleswig 10 

Corner Conference 

East Mills 25 Griswold 1 

Sidney 10 Fremont-Mills 4 

Western Iowa Conference 

Underwood 10 Missouri Valley 0

Audubon 25 Riverside 2

Tri-Center 9 AHSTW 3 

Logan-Magnolia 8 Treynor 2 

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Bedford 7 Southwest Valley 2 

Rolling Valley Conference 

Coon Rapids-Bayard 12 Ar-We-Va 0

Boyer Valley 11 West Harrison 10 

CAM 15 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 1

Missouri River Conference 

Thomas Jefferson 8 Sioux City North 5

Sioux City North 6 Thomas Jefferson 3

Non-Conference 

Stanton 2 Lenox 0 

East Union 11 Orient-Macksburg 1

Winterset 9 Nodaway Valley 3 

Mount Ayr 10 Mormon Trail 0 

Central Decatur 16 Moulton-Udell 0 

Ankeny Christian at Southeast Warren

Murray at Wayne

Sioux City East 5 Western Christian 1 