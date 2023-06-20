KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Kuemper Catholic 11 Shenandoah 1

Kuemper Catholic 9 Shenandoah 0

Lewis Central 5 Clarinda 4

Lewis Central 10 Clarinda 2

Harlan 21 Red Oak 6

Harlan 9 Red Oak 3

Glenwood 14 Atlantic 0

Glenwood 27 Atlantic 0

St. Albert 7 Creston 3

St. Albert 3 Creston 2

Corner Conference 

Sidney 22 Essex 3

Stanton 7 East Mills 4

Fremont-Mills 14 Griswold 1

Western Iowa Conference 

IKM-Manning 11 Logan-Magnolia 6

Logan-Magnolia 7 IKM-Manning 3

Audubon 2 Missouri Valley 1 — 8 inn

Riverside 9 Treynor 7

Underwood 9 Tri-Center 0

Rolling Valley Conference 

Coon Rapids-Bayard 19 Ar-We-Va 1

West Harrison 14 Glidden-Ralston 1

Woodbine 6 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 4

Bluegrass Conference 

Moravia 10 Ankeny Christian 8

Non-Conference 

Central Decatur 9 Murray 4

East Union 17 Melcher-Dallas 11

Lenox 12 Grand View Christian 8

LeMars 6 MOC-Floyd Valley 5 — 10 inn

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Kuemper Catholic 12 Shenandoah 2

Shenandoah 4 Kuemper Catholic 2

Lewis Central 10 Clarinda 4

Lewis Central 7 Clarinda 4

Red Oak 20 Harlan 4

Harlan 12 Red Oak 11

Atlantic 7 Glenwood 5

Glenwood 6 Atlantic 4

Creston 10 St. Albert 0

Creston 7 St. Albert 3

Corner Conference 

Essex 11 Sidney 4

Stanton 10 East Mills 0

Griswold 13 Fremont-Mills 1

Western Iowa Conference 

Logan-Magnolia 11 IKM-Manning 1

Logan-Magnolia 9 IKM-Manning 3

Missouri Valley 13 Audubon 1

Treynor 9 Riverside 4

Underwood 9 Tri-Center 7

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Wayne 9 Mount Ayr 4

Rolling Valley Conference 

Coon Rapids-Bayard 10 Ar-We-Va 1

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 11 Woodbine 1

Non-Conference 

MVAOCOU 6 Denison-Schleswig 1

Murray 13 Central Decatur 1

Martensdale-St. Marys 3 Dowling Catholic 1

Dowling Catholic 9 Martensdale-St. Marys 4

East Union 21 Melcher-Dallas 16

Orient-Macksburg 13 Bedford 3

Southeast Warren 14 Moravia 3

Urbandale 10 Thomas Jefferson 1

Urbandale 13 Thomas Jefferson 1

Waukee 4 Sioux City East 1

Waukee 10 Sioux City East 2

Sioux City West 14 Whiting 1

Van Meter 5 Twin Cedars 2

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.