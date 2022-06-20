KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Kuemper Catholic 5 Shenandoah 0

Shenandoah 6 Kuemper Catholic 1

Lewis Central 15 Clarinda 4

Lewis Central 20 Clarinda 1

Harlan 14 Red Oak 0

Harlan 21 Red Oak 3

Atlantic 3 Glenwood 1

Glenwood 12 Atlantic 0

Creston 6 St. Albert 4

Creston 14 St. Albert 4

Corner Conference 

Sidney 28 Essex 0 

Sidney 31 Essex 0

Stanton 13 East Mills 7

Fremont-Mills 16 Griswold 1

Western Iowa Conference 

Underwood 7 Tri-Center 3

Logan-Magnolia 10 IKM-Manning 7

Audubon 15 Missouri Valley 14

Treynor 11 Riverside 0

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Mount Ayr 13 Wayne 10

Rolling Valley Conference 

Woodbine 6 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 0

Coon Rapids-Bayard 5 Ar-We-Va 4

West Harrison 11 Glidden-Ralston 1

Missouri River Conference 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 16 Thomas Jefferson 1

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 18 Thomas Jefferson 2

Non-Conference 

Bedford 12 Seymour 1

Lenox 8 Grand View Christian 2

East Union 16 Melcher-Dallas 15

Moravia 6 Southeast Warren 3

Central Decatur 19 Murray 8

Martensdale-St. Marys 12 Lamoni 11

MOC-Floyd Valley 15 LeMars 9

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Kuemper Catholic 11 Shenandoah 1

Kuemper Catholic 15 Shenandoah 11

Lewis Central Clarinda

Lewis Central 12 Clarinda 5

Harlan 16 Red Oak 6

Harlan 18 Red Oak 3

Glenwood 6 Atlantic 5 — 10 inn

Atlantic 3 Glenwood 1

Creston 14 St. Albert 0

Creston 14 St. Albert 1

Corner Conference 

Essex 5 Sidney 1

Sidney 12 Essex 0

Stanton 16 East Mills 5

Griswold 8 Fremont-Mills 0

Western Iowa Conference 

Underwood 10 Tri-Center 0

Logan-Magnolia 12 IKM-Manning 1

Missouri Valley 8 Audubon 7

Treynor 12 Riverside 2

Rolling Valley Conference 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 3 Woodbine 1

Coon Rapids-Bayard 14 Ar-We-Va 2

Glidden-Ralston 13 West Harrison 3

Missouri River Conference 

Thomas Jefferson 11 Abraham Lincoln 9

LeMars 3 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2

Non-Conference 

Denison-Schleswig 6 MVAOCOU 2

Orient-Macksburg 7 Bedford 6

Wayne 11 Grand View Christian 0

East Union 8 Melcher-Dallas 7

Southeast Warren 13 Moravia 0

Central Decatur 8 Murray 7

Kingsley-Pierson 8 Sioux City East 4

Sioux City East 10 Kingsley-Pierson 5

Twin Cedars 5 Van Meter 3

