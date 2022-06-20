KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Kuemper Catholic 5 Shenandoah 0
Shenandoah 6 Kuemper Catholic 1
Lewis Central 15 Clarinda 4
Lewis Central 20 Clarinda 1
Harlan 14 Red Oak 0
Harlan 21 Red Oak 3
Atlantic 3 Glenwood 1
Glenwood 12 Atlantic 0
Creston 6 St. Albert 4
Creston 14 St. Albert 4
Corner Conference
Sidney 28 Essex 0
Sidney 31 Essex 0
Stanton 13 East Mills 7
Fremont-Mills 16 Griswold 1
Western Iowa Conference
Underwood 7 Tri-Center 3
Logan-Magnolia 10 IKM-Manning 7
Audubon 15 Missouri Valley 14
Treynor 11 Riverside 0
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr 13 Wayne 10
Rolling Valley Conference
Woodbine 6 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 0
Coon Rapids-Bayard 5 Ar-We-Va 4
West Harrison 11 Glidden-Ralston 1
Missouri River Conference
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 16 Thomas Jefferson 1
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 18 Thomas Jefferson 2
Non-Conference
Bedford 12 Seymour 1
Lenox 8 Grand View Christian 2
East Union 16 Melcher-Dallas 15
Moravia 6 Southeast Warren 3
Central Decatur 19 Murray 8
Martensdale-St. Marys 12 Lamoni 11
MOC-Floyd Valley 15 LeMars 9
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Kuemper Catholic 11 Shenandoah 1
Kuemper Catholic 15 Shenandoah 11
Lewis Central Clarinda
Lewis Central 12 Clarinda 5
Harlan 16 Red Oak 6
Harlan 18 Red Oak 3
Glenwood 6 Atlantic 5 — 10 inn
Atlantic 3 Glenwood 1
Creston 14 St. Albert 0
Creston 14 St. Albert 1
Corner Conference
Essex 5 Sidney 1
Sidney 12 Essex 0
Stanton 16 East Mills 5
Griswold 8 Fremont-Mills 0
Western Iowa Conference
Underwood 10 Tri-Center 0
Logan-Magnolia 12 IKM-Manning 1
Missouri Valley 8 Audubon 7
Treynor 12 Riverside 2
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 3 Woodbine 1
Coon Rapids-Bayard 14 Ar-We-Va 2
Glidden-Ralston 13 West Harrison 3
Missouri River Conference
Thomas Jefferson 11 Abraham Lincoln 9
LeMars 3 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2
Non-Conference
Denison-Schleswig 6 MVAOCOU 2
Orient-Macksburg 7 Bedford 6
Wayne 11 Grand View Christian 0
East Union 8 Melcher-Dallas 7
Southeast Warren 13 Moravia 0
Central Decatur 8 Murray 7
Kingsley-Pierson 8 Sioux City East 4
Sioux City East 10 Kingsley-Pierson 5
Twin Cedars 5 Van Meter 3