KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Kuemper Catholic 10 Shenandoah 3 (Game 1)
Kuemper Catholic 12 Shenandoah 2 (Game 2)
Clarinda 6 Lewis Central 4 (Game 1)
Lewis Central 10 Clarinda 0 (Game 2)
Harlan 10 Red Oak 0 (Game 1)
Harlan 13 Red Oak 3 (Game 2)
Glenwood 5 Atlantic 4 (Game 1)
Glenwood 6 Atlantic 3 (Game 2)
St. Albert 5 Creston 2 (Game 1)
Creston 9 St. Albert 5 (Game 2)
Corner Conference
Stanton 5 Fremont-Mills 2
Sidney 9 Griswold 8
East Mills 12 Essex 0
Western Iowa Conference
Missouri Valley 5 AHSTW 0
Treynor 9 IKM-Manning 2
Underwood 11 Riverside 1
Logan-Magnolia 6 Audubon 0
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley 10 Southwest Valley 4
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 15 Glidden-Ralston 1
CAM 4 Coon Rapids-Bayard 3
Ar-We-Va 12 Boyer Valley 10
Woodbine 12 West Harrison 2
Bluegrass Conference
Moulton-Udell at Seymour
Non-Conference
Central Decatur 17 Murray 7
Melcher-Dallas 4 East Union 3
Lamoni 4 Martensdale-St. Marys 1
Southeast Warren 3 Moravia 2
LeMars 5 MOC-Floyd Valley 3
Ankeny Christian 4 Grand View Christian 0
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Kuemper Catholic 12 Shenandoah 3 (Game 1)
Kuemper Catholic 16 Shenandoah 3 (Game 2)
Lewis Central 11 Clarinda 1 (Game 1)
Lewis Central 9 Clarinda 6 (Game 2)
Harlan 10 Red Oak 1 (Game 1)
Harlan 10 Red Oak 2 (Game 2)
Atlantic 12 Glenwood 0 (Game 1)
Atlantic 12 Glenwood 0 (Game 2)
Creston 12 St. Albert 2 (Game 1)
Creston 12 St. Albert 0 (Game 2)
Corner Conference
Fremont-Mills 10 Stanton 9
Griswold 5 Sidney 1
Essex 14 East Mills 2
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 3 Missouri Valley 1
Treynor 12 IKM-Manning 0
Riverside 3 Underwood 1
Audubon 11 Logan-Magnolia 8
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley 13 Southwest Valley 1
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 12 Glidden-Ralston 0
CAM 12 Coon Rapids-Bayard 0
Ar-We-Va 8 Boyer Valley 6
Woodbine 6 West Harrison 2
Missouri River Conference
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 13 Thomas Jefferson 2 (Game 1)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5 Thomas Jefferson 1 (Game 2)
Non-Conference
Bedford 12 Orient-Macksburg 2
East Union at Melcher-Dallas CCLD
Central Decatur 15 Murray 5
Southeast Warren 12 Moravia 0
Wayne 13 Grand View Christian 1
Van Meter 2 Twin Cedars 1