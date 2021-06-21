KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Kuemper Catholic 10 Shenandoah 3 (Game 1)

Kuemper Catholic 12 Shenandoah 2 (Game 2)

Clarinda 6 Lewis Central 4 (Game 1)

Lewis Central 10 Clarinda 0 (Game 2)

Harlan 10 Red Oak 0 (Game 1)

Harlan 13 Red Oak 3 (Game 2)

Glenwood 5 Atlantic 4 (Game 1)

Glenwood 6 Atlantic 3 (Game 2)

St. Albert 5 Creston 2 (Game 1)

Creston 9 St. Albert 5 (Game 2)

Corner Conference 

Stanton 5 Fremont-Mills 2

Sidney 9 Griswold 8

East Mills 12 Essex 0

Western Iowa Conference 

Missouri Valley 5 AHSTW 0

Treynor 9 IKM-Manning 2

Underwood 11 Riverside 1

Logan-Magnolia 6 Audubon 0

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Nodaway Valley 10 Southwest Valley 4

Rolling Valley Conference 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 15 Glidden-Ralston 1

CAM 4 Coon Rapids-Bayard 3

Ar-We-Va 12 Boyer Valley 10

Woodbine 12 West Harrison 2

Bluegrass Conference 

Moulton-Udell at Seymour

Non-Conference 

Central Decatur 17 Murray 7

Melcher-Dallas 4 East Union 3

Lamoni 4 Martensdale-St. Marys 1

Southeast Warren 3 Moravia 2

LeMars 5 MOC-Floyd Valley 3

Ankeny Christian 4 Grand View Christian 0

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Kuemper Catholic 12 Shenandoah 3 (Game 1)

Kuemper Catholic 16 Shenandoah 3 (Game 2)

Lewis Central 11 Clarinda 1 (Game 1)

Lewis Central 9 Clarinda 6 (Game 2)

Harlan 10 Red Oak 1 (Game 1)

Harlan 10 Red Oak 2 (Game 2)

Atlantic 12 Glenwood 0 (Game 1)

Atlantic 12 Glenwood 0 (Game 2)

Creston 12 St. Albert 2 (Game 1)

Creston 12 St. Albert 0 (Game 2)

Corner Conference 

Fremont-Mills 10 Stanton 9 

Griswold 5 Sidney 1

Essex 14 East Mills 2

Western Iowa Conference 

AHSTW 3 Missouri Valley 1

Treynor 12 IKM-Manning 0

Riverside 3 Underwood 1

Audubon 11 Logan-Magnolia 8

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Nodaway Valley 13 Southwest Valley 1

Rolling Valley Conference 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 12 Glidden-Ralston 0

CAM 12 Coon Rapids-Bayard 0

Ar-We-Va 8 Boyer Valley 6

Woodbine 6 West Harrison 2

Missouri River Conference 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 13 Thomas Jefferson 2 (Game 1)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5 Thomas Jefferson 1 (Game 2)

Non-Conference 

Bedford 12 Orient-Macksburg 2

East Union at Melcher-Dallas CCLD

Central Decatur 15 Murray 5

Southeast Warren 12 Moravia 0 

Wayne 13 Grand View Christian 1

Van Meter 2 Twin Cedars 1

