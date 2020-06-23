KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Creston 11 Clarinda 1

Glenwood 10 Red Oak 0

Atlantic 9 St. Albert 1

Harlan 4 Denison-Schleswig 2

Kuemper Catholic 10 Lewis Central 9 — 10 inn

Corner Conference 

Stanton 6 Fremont-Mills 5

Griswold 16 Sidney 4

East Mills 14 Essex 4

Western Iowa Conference 

Underwood 7 Tri-Center 3

Logan-Magnolia 9 IKM-Manning 8

Missouri Valley 11 Audubon 1

Riverside 4 Treynor 3

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Nodaway Valley 11 Southwest Valley 7

Rolling Valley Conference 

Boyer Valley 2 Ar-We-Va 1

CAM 13 Coon Rapids-Bayard 2

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Glidden-Ralston PPD to Tuesday

West Harrison 10 Woodbine 0

Non-Conference 

Bedford 9 Orient-Macksburg 8 — 8 inn

Melcher-Dallas 3 East Union 2

Southeast Warren at Moravia CANCELED

Wayne 3 Grand View Christian 0

Central Decatur 11 Murray 0

Twin Cedars 6 Van Meter 3

KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Clarinda 10 Creston 0 

Glenwood 13 Red Oak 12 

St. Albert 10 Atlantic 6 

Harlan 2 Denison-Schleswig 0 

Lewis Central 8 Kuemper Catholic 4 -- 8 inn

Corner Conference 

Stanton 9 Fremont-Mills 1 

Sidney 22 Griswold 12 

East Mills 11 Essex 1 

Western Iowa Conference 

Tri-Center 3 Underwood 2 

Logan-Magnolia 16 IKM-Manning 15 -- 8 inn

Audubon 4 Missouri Valley 2 

Treynor 12 Riverside 1 

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Southwest Valley 12 Nodaway Valley 9

Rolling Valley Conference 

Boyer Valley 3 Ar-We-Va 2 -- 10 inn

CAM 2 Coon Rapids-Bayard 1

West Harrison 15 Woodbine 2 

Missouri River Conference 

Thomas Jefferson 5 Abraham Lincoln 1 

Non-Conference 

East Union 5 Melcher-Dallas 4 

Central Decatur 17 Murray 1 

Martensdale-St. Marys 10 Lamoni 1 

LeMars 7 MOC-Floyd Valley 2 