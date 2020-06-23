KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston 11 Clarinda 1
Glenwood 10 Red Oak 0
Atlantic 9 St. Albert 1
Harlan 4 Denison-Schleswig 2
Kuemper Catholic 10 Lewis Central 9 — 10 inn
Corner Conference
Stanton 6 Fremont-Mills 5
Griswold 16 Sidney 4
East Mills 14 Essex 4
Western Iowa Conference
Underwood 7 Tri-Center 3
Logan-Magnolia 9 IKM-Manning 8
Missouri Valley 11 Audubon 1
Riverside 4 Treynor 3
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley 11 Southwest Valley 7
Rolling Valley Conference
Boyer Valley 2 Ar-We-Va 1
CAM 13 Coon Rapids-Bayard 2
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Glidden-Ralston PPD to Tuesday
West Harrison 10 Woodbine 0
Non-Conference
Bedford 9 Orient-Macksburg 8 — 8 inn
Melcher-Dallas 3 East Union 2
Southeast Warren at Moravia CANCELED
Wayne 3 Grand View Christian 0
Central Decatur 11 Murray 0
Twin Cedars 6 Van Meter 3
Twin Cedars 6 Van Meter 0
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Clarinda 10 Creston 0
Glenwood 13 Red Oak 12
St. Albert 10 Atlantic 6
Harlan 2 Denison-Schleswig 0
Lewis Central 8 Kuemper Catholic 4 -- 8 inn
Corner Conference
Stanton 9 Fremont-Mills 1
Sidney 22 Griswold 12
East Mills 11 Essex 1
Western Iowa Conference
Tri-Center 3 Underwood 2
Logan-Magnolia 16 IKM-Manning 15 -- 8 inn
Audubon 4 Missouri Valley 2
Treynor 12 Riverside 1
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southwest Valley 12 Nodaway Valley 9
Rolling Valley Conference
Boyer Valley 3 Ar-We-Va 2 -- 10 inn
CAM 2 Coon Rapids-Bayard 1
West Harrison 15 Woodbine 2
Missouri River Conference
Thomas Jefferson 5 Abraham Lincoln 1
Non-Conference
East Union 5 Melcher-Dallas 4
Central Decatur 17 Murray 1
Martensdale-St. Marys 10 Lamoni 1
LeMars 7 MOC-Floyd Valley 2