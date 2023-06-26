KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Harlan 10 Shenandoah 0

Clarinda 7 Kuemper Catholic 4

Kuemper Catholic 11 Clarinda 1

Red Oak 8 Denison-Schleswig 7

Red Oak 8 Denison-Schleswig 2

Glenwood 4 St. Albert 3

Lewis Central 9 Creston 5

Lewis Central 4 Creston 3

Corner Conference 

Stanton 9 Sidney 6

Fremont-Mills 11 East Mills 4

Griswold 15 Essex 7

Rolling Valley Conference 

West Harrison 11 Ar-We-Va 1

Coon Rapids-Bayard 5 CAM 1

Woodbine 8 Boyer Valley 4

Non-Conference 

Underwood 15 Nodaway Valley 0

Bedford 3 Audubon 2

Westwood 15 Missouri Valley 2

Kingsley-Pierson 18 Treynor 5

Woodbury Central 19 Tri-Center 2

AHSTW 9 West Monona 6

Lenox 12 Ankeny Christian Academy 2

Central Decatur 9 Mormon Trail 3

East Union 3 Murray 2 — 9 inn

Glidden-Ralston 11 East Sac County 8

Shenandoah 8 Harlan 1

Shenandoah 11 Harlan 4

Clarinda 13 Kuemper Catholic 3

Clarinda 10 Kuemper Catholic 6

Denison-Schleswig 14 Red Oak 0

Denison-Schleswig 12 Red Oak 8

Glenwood 6 St. Albert 5 – 11 innings

St. Albert 5 Glenwood 3

Creston 13 Lewis Central 4

Creston 5 Lewis Central 4

Sidney 10 Stanton 9 – 10 innings

Fremont-Mills 13 East Mills 3

Griswold 12 Essex 1

Coon Rapids-Bayard 9 CAM 1

Woodbine 13 Boyer Valley 1

Missouri River Conference 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10 Abraham Lincoln 0

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8 Abraham Lincoln 2

Bishop Heelan Catholic 9 Thomas Jefferson 5

Bishop Heelan Catholic 14 Thomas Jefferson 1

Sioux City North 6 Sioux City East 3

Sioux City East 7 Sioux City North 3

LeMars 12 Sioux City West 1

LeMars 11 Sioux City West 1

Bluegrass Conference 

Orient-Macksburg 7 Moulton-Udell 0 (Forfeit)

Moravia 8 Seymour 6

Non-Conference 

Audubon 10 Bedford 6

Missouri Valley 11 Westwood 2

West Monona 11 AHSTW 3

South Central Calhoun at IKM-Manning

Lenox 7 Lamoni 6

Central Decatur 5 Mormon Trail 4 – 8 innings

Southeast Warren 5 Twin Cedars 1

Murray 5 East Union 3

Glidden-Ralston 11 East Sac County 0 

