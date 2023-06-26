KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Harlan 10 Shenandoah 0
Clarinda 7 Kuemper Catholic 4
Kuemper Catholic 11 Clarinda 1
Red Oak 8 Denison-Schleswig 7
Red Oak 8 Denison-Schleswig 2
Glenwood 4 St. Albert 3
Lewis Central 9 Creston 5
Lewis Central 4 Creston 3
Corner Conference
Stanton 9 Sidney 6
Fremont-Mills 11 East Mills 4
Griswold 15 Essex 7
Rolling Valley Conference
West Harrison 11 Ar-We-Va 1
Coon Rapids-Bayard 5 CAM 1
Woodbine 8 Boyer Valley 4
Non-Conference
Underwood 15 Nodaway Valley 0
Bedford 3 Audubon 2
Westwood 15 Missouri Valley 2
Kingsley-Pierson 18 Treynor 5
Woodbury Central 19 Tri-Center 2
AHSTW 9 West Monona 6
Lenox 12 Ankeny Christian Academy 2
Central Decatur 9 Mormon Trail 3
East Union 3 Murray 2 — 9 inn
Glidden-Ralston 11 East Sac County 8
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah 8 Harlan 1
Shenandoah 11 Harlan 4
Clarinda 13 Kuemper Catholic 3
Clarinda 10 Kuemper Catholic 6
Denison-Schleswig 14 Red Oak 0
Denison-Schleswig 12 Red Oak 8
Glenwood 6 St. Albert 5 – 11 innings
St. Albert 5 Glenwood 3
Creston 13 Lewis Central 4
Creston 5 Lewis Central 4
Corner Conference
Sidney 10 Stanton 9 – 10 innings
Fremont-Mills 13 East Mills 3
Griswold 12 Essex 1
Rolling Valley Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard 9 CAM 1
Woodbine 13 Boyer Valley 1
Missouri River Conference
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10 Abraham Lincoln 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8 Abraham Lincoln 2
Bishop Heelan Catholic 9 Thomas Jefferson 5
Bishop Heelan Catholic 14 Thomas Jefferson 1
Sioux City North 6 Sioux City East 3
Sioux City East 7 Sioux City North 3
LeMars 12 Sioux City West 1
LeMars 11 Sioux City West 1
Bluegrass Conference
Orient-Macksburg 7 Moulton-Udell 0 (Forfeit)
Moravia 8 Seymour 6
Non-Conference
Audubon 10 Bedford 6
Missouri Valley 11 Westwood 2
West Monona 11 AHSTW 3
South Central Calhoun at IKM-Manning
Lenox 7 Lamoni 6
Central Decatur 5 Mormon Trail 4 – 8 innings
Southeast Warren 5 Twin Cedars 1
Murray 5 East Union 3
Glidden-Ralston 11 East Sac County 0