KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Harlan 10 Shenandoah 0
Harlan 12 Shenandoah 0
Clarinda 3 Kuemper Catholic 2
Clarinda 10 Kuemper Catholic 0
Denison-Schleswig 5 Red Oak 3
Red Oak 6 Denison-Schleswig 0
Glenwood 11 St. Albert 4
Lewis Central 10 Creston 0
Lewis Central 15 Creston 1
Corner Conference
Fremont-Mills 5 East Mills 3
Griswold 17 Essex 2
Sidney 6 Stanton 1
Rolling Valley Conference
West Harrison 10 Ar-We-Va 9
CAM 7 Coon Rapids-Bayard 4
CAM 12 Coon Rapids-Bayard 7
Whiting 10 Glidden-Ralston 9
Woodbine 8 Boyer Valley 5
Bluegrass Conference
Moulton-Udell at Seymour
Non-Conference
Underwood 12 Nodaway Valley 0
West Monona 3 AHSTW 2
Bedford 5 Audubon 2
Kingsley-Pierson 12 Treynor 4
Missouri Valley 15 Westwood 10
Woodbury Central 14 Tri-Center 0
Lamoni 3 Lenox 2
Southwest Valley 10 Clarke 0
Mormon Trail 5 Central Decatur 2
Southeast Warren 16 Twin Cedars 6
Keota 9 Melcher-Dallas 1
Cardinal 6 Moravia 0
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Harlan 7 Shenandoah 5
Shenandoah 12 Harlan 11 — 8 inn
Kuemper Catholic 6 Clarinda 5
Kuemper Catholic 9 Clarinda 1
Denison-Schleswig 11 Red Oak 1
Denison-Schleswig 12 Red Oak 0
Glenwood 5 St. Albert 0
Glenwood 9 St. Albert 1
Creston 8 Lewis Central 6
Creston 10 Lewis Central 3
Corner Conference
Fremont-Mills 11 East Mills 0
Griswold 14 Essex 0
Stanton 15 Sidney 8
Western Iowa Conference
Underwood 8 IKM-Manning 7
Rolling Valley Conference
Ar-We-Va 12 West Harrison 3
CAM 5 Coon Rapids-Bayard 2
CAM 3 Coon Rapids-Bayard 0
Woodbine 9 Boyer Valley 4
Missouri River Conference
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6 Abraham Lincoln 1
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 13 Abraham Lincoln 3
Bishop Heelan Catholic 11 Thomas Jefferson 1
Bishop Heelan Catholic 3 Thomas Jefferson 0
Sioux City East 9 Sioux City North 1
Sioux City East 12 Sioux City North 1
LeMars 13 Sioux City West 0
LeMars 12 Sioux City West 1
Bluegrass Conference
Orient-Macksburg 20 Melcher-Dallas 6
Moulton-Udell 11 Seymour 7
Non-Conference
Audubon 9 Bedford 3
West Monona 5 AHSTW 2
Missouri Valley 16 Westwood 2
Lamoni 4 Lenox 3
Interstate 35 at Wayne
Southeast Warren 4 Twin Cedars 3
Central Decatur 16 Mormon Trail 1
Martensdale-St. Marys 5 Clarke 2
Cardinal 12 Moravia 0