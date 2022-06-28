KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Harlan 10 Shenandoah 0

Harlan 12 Shenandoah 0

Clarinda 3 Kuemper Catholic 2

Clarinda 10 Kuemper Catholic 0

Denison-Schleswig 5 Red Oak 3

Red Oak 6 Denison-Schleswig 0

Glenwood 11 St. Albert 4

Lewis Central 10 Creston 0

Lewis Central 15 Creston 1

Corner Conference 

Fremont-Mills 5 East Mills 3

Griswold 17 Essex 2

Sidney 6 Stanton 1

Rolling Valley Conference 

West Harrison 10 Ar-We-Va 9

CAM 7 Coon Rapids-Bayard 4

CAM 12 Coon Rapids-Bayard 7

Whiting 10 Glidden-Ralston 9

Woodbine 8 Boyer Valley 5

Bluegrass Conference 

Moulton-Udell at Seymour 

Non-Conference 

Underwood 12 Nodaway Valley 0

West Monona 3 AHSTW 2

Bedford 5 Audubon 2

Kingsley-Pierson 12 Treynor 4

Missouri Valley 15 Westwood 10

Woodbury Central 14 Tri-Center 0

Lamoni 3 Lenox 2

Southwest Valley 10 Clarke 0

Mormon Trail 5 Central Decatur 2

Southeast Warren 16 Twin Cedars 6

Keota 9 Melcher-Dallas 1

Cardinal 6 Moravia 0

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Harlan 7 Shenandoah 5

Shenandoah 12 Harlan 11 — 8 inn

Kuemper Catholic 6 Clarinda 5

Kuemper Catholic 9 Clarinda 1

Denison-Schleswig 11 Red Oak 1

Denison-Schleswig 12 Red Oak 0

Glenwood 5 St. Albert 0

Glenwood 9 St. Albert 1

Creston 8 Lewis Central 6

Creston 10 Lewis Central 3

Corner Conference 

Fremont-Mills 11 East Mills 0

Griswold 14 Essex 0

Stanton 15 Sidney 8

Western Iowa Conference 

Underwood 8 IKM-Manning 7

Rolling Valley Conference 

Ar-We-Va 12 West Harrison 3

CAM 5 Coon Rapids-Bayard 2

CAM 3 Coon Rapids-Bayard 0

Woodbine 9 Boyer Valley 4

Missouri River Conference 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6 Abraham Lincoln 1

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 13 Abraham Lincoln 3

Bishop Heelan Catholic 11 Thomas Jefferson 1

Bishop Heelan Catholic 3 Thomas Jefferson 0

Sioux City East 9 Sioux City North 1

Sioux City East 12 Sioux City North 1

LeMars 13 Sioux City West 0

LeMars 12 Sioux City West 1

Bluegrass Conference 

Orient-Macksburg 20 Melcher-Dallas 6

Moulton-Udell 11 Seymour 7

Non-Conference 

Audubon 9 Bedford 3

West Monona 5 AHSTW 2

Missouri Valley 16 Westwood 2

Lamoni 4 Lenox 3

Interstate 35 at Wayne

Southeast Warren 4 Twin Cedars 3

Central Decatur 16 Mormon Trail 1

Martensdale-St. Marys 5 Clarke 2

Cardinal 12 Moravia 0

