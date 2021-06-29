KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Harlan 11 Shenandoah 1 (Game 1)
Harlan 8 Shenandoah 3 (Game 2)
Kuemper Catholic 13 Clarinda 3 (Game 1)
Kuemper Catholic 4 Clarinda 0 (Game 2)
Denison-Schleswig 14 Red Oak 6 (Game 1)
Red Oak 9 Denison-Schleswig 6 (Game 2)
St. Albert 12 Glenwood 2 (Game 1)
St. Albert 12 Glenwood 1 (Game 2)
Lewis Central 15 Creston 6 (Game 1)
Lewis Central 11 Creston 0 (Game 2)
Corner Conference
Fremont-Mills 11 Griswold 0
Sidney 15 Essex 0
Stanton 2 East Mills 1
Western Iowa Conference Tournament
IKM-Manning 3 Riverside 1
Tri-Center 10 IKM-Manning 0
Missouri Valley 8 Logan-Magnolia 1
Underwood 9 AHSTW 0
Audubon at Treynor PPD TO 6/29
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford 4 Wayne 1
Mount Ayr 1 Nodaway Valley 0
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM 11 Boyer Valley 0
Woodbine 9 Ar-We-Va 2
West Harrison 3 Coon Rapids-Bayard 2
Glidden-Ralston 12 Whiting 2
Bluegrass Conference
Melcher-Dallas 11 Orient-Macksburg 5
Ankeny Christian 16 Seymour 0
Moravia 9 Mormon Trail 4
Non-Conference
Lamoni 12 Lenox 0
Clarke 11 Southwest Valley 1
East Union 1 Murray 0
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Harlan 12 Shenandoah 1 (Game 1)
Harlan 13 Shenandoah 0 (Game 2)
Kuemper Catholic 8 Clarinda 1 (Game 1)
Kuemper Catholic 11 Clarinda 1 (Game 2)
Denison-Schleswig 10 Red Oak 0 (Game 1)
Denison-Schleswig 7 Red Oak 1 (Game 2)
Glenwood 6 St. Albert 0 (Game 1)
Glenwood 10 St. Albert 0 (Game 2)
Creston 11 Lewis Central 1 (Game 1)
Creston 10 Lewis Central 0 (Game 2)
Corner Conference
Griswold 12 Fremont-Mills 2
Sidney 17 Essex 7
Stanton 13 East Mills 6
Western Iowa Conference
Treynor 11 Missouri Valley 7
Pride of Iowa Conference
Wayne 11 Bedford 1
Mount Ayr 13 Nodaway Valley 0
Southeast Warren 12 East Union 0
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM 9 Boyer Valley 2
Woodbine 3 Ar-We-Va 0
West Harrison 9 Coon Rapids-Bayard 2
Whiting 16 Glidden-Ralston 3
Missouri River Conference
Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 Thomas Jefferson 0 (Game 1)
Bishop Heelan Catholic 17 Thomas Jefferson 1 (Game 2)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 13 Abraham Lincoln 1 (Game 1)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12 Abraham Lincoln 0 (Game 2)
LeMars 11 Sioux City West 0 (Game 1)
LeMars 13 Sioux City West 0 (Game 2)
Bluegrass Conference
Melcher-Dallas 12 Orient-Macksburg 2
Non-Conference
Lenox 7 Lamoni 0
Central Decatur 10 Mormon Trail 0
East Union 12 Murray 0
Clarke 4 Martensdale-St. Marys 3
Southeast Warren 3 Twin Cedars 1