KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Harlan 11 Shenandoah 1 (Game 1)

Harlan 8 Shenandoah 3 (Game 2)

Kuemper Catholic 13 Clarinda 3 (Game 1)

Kuemper Catholic 4 Clarinda 0 (Game 2)

Denison-Schleswig 14 Red Oak 6 (Game 1)

Red Oak 9 Denison-Schleswig 6 (Game 2)

St. Albert 12 Glenwood 2 (Game 1)

St. Albert 12 Glenwood 1 (Game 2)

Lewis Central 15 Creston 6 (Game 1)

Lewis Central 11 Creston 0 (Game 2)

Corner Conference 

Fremont-Mills 11 Griswold 0

Sidney 15 Essex 0

Stanton 2 East Mills 1

Western Iowa Conference Tournament 

IKM-Manning 3 Riverside 1

Tri-Center 10 IKM-Manning 0

Missouri Valley 8 Logan-Magnolia 1

Underwood 9 AHSTW 0

Audubon at Treynor PPD TO 6/29

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Bedford 4 Wayne 1

Mount Ayr 1 Nodaway Valley 0

Rolling Valley Conference 

CAM 11 Boyer Valley 0

Woodbine 9 Ar-We-Va 2

West Harrison 3 Coon Rapids-Bayard 2

Glidden-Ralston 12 Whiting 2

Bluegrass Conference 

Melcher-Dallas 11 Orient-Macksburg 5

Ankeny Christian 16 Seymour 0 

Moravia 9 Mormon Trail 4

Non-Conference 

Lamoni 12 Lenox 0

Clarke 11 Southwest Valley 1

East Union 1 Murray 0

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Harlan 12 Shenandoah 1 (Game 1)

Harlan 13 Shenandoah 0 (Game 2)

Kuemper Catholic 8 Clarinda 1 (Game 1)

Kuemper Catholic 11 Clarinda 1 (Game 2)

Denison-Schleswig 10 Red Oak 0 (Game 1)

Denison-Schleswig 7 Red Oak 1 (Game 2)

Glenwood 6 St. Albert 0 (Game 1)

Glenwood 10 St. Albert 0 (Game 2)

Creston 11 Lewis Central 1 (Game 1)

Creston 10 Lewis Central 0 (Game 2)

Corner Conference 

Griswold 12 Fremont-Mills 2

Sidney 17 Essex 7

Stanton 13 East Mills 6

Western Iowa Conference 

Treynor 11 Missouri Valley 7

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Wayne 11 Bedford 1

Mount Ayr 13 Nodaway Valley 0

Southeast Warren 12 East Union 0

Rolling Valley Conference 

CAM 9 Boyer Valley 2

Woodbine 3 Ar-We-Va 0

West Harrison 9 Coon Rapids-Bayard 2

Whiting 16 Glidden-Ralston 3

Missouri River Conference 

Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 Thomas Jefferson 0 (Game 1)

Bishop Heelan Catholic 17 Thomas Jefferson 1 (Game 2)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 13 Abraham Lincoln 1 (Game 1)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12 Abraham Lincoln 0 (Game 2)

LeMars 11 Sioux City West 0 (Game 1)

LeMars 13 Sioux City West 0 (Game 2)

Bluegrass Conference 

Melcher-Dallas 12 Orient-Macksburg 2

Non-Conference 

Lenox 7 Lamoni 0

Central Decatur 10 Mormon Trail 0

East Union 12 Murray 0

Clarke 4 Martensdale-St. Marys 3

Southeast Warren 3 Twin Cedars 1

