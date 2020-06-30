KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Glenwood 4 Shenandoah 3

Red Oak 5 Clarinda 2

Denison-Schleswig 6 Lewis Central 3

St. Albert 11 Kuemper Catholic 8

Atlantic 2 Harlan 1 — 8 inn

Corner Conference 

Stanton 18 East Mills 5

Sidney 14 Essex 6

Griswold 7 Fremont-Mills 5

Western Iowa Conference 

Underwood 16 IKM-Manning 0

Logan-Magnolia 13 Tri-Center 1

Riverside 9 Missouri Valley 3

Audubon 7 AHSTW 0

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Martensdale-St. Marys 14 Southwest Valley 7

Mount Ayr 11 Nodaway Valley 1

Rolling Valley Conference 

West Harrison 9 Coon Rapids-Bayard 0

CAM 10 Boyer Valley 1

Woodbine 13 Ar-We-Va 9

Glidden-Ralston 23 Whiting 3

Bluegrass Conference 

Melcher-Dallas 12 Orient-Macksburg 0

Non-Conference  

Lenox 6 Lamoni 1

East Union 15 Murray 2

Twin Cedars 5 Southeast Warren 2

Southeast Warren 20 Moulton-Udell 0

Southeast Warren 12 Moulton-Udell 0

Wayne 13 Seymour 2

Central Decatur 20 Mormon Trail 2

Twin Cedars 10 Grand View Christian 0

KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Glenwood 7 Shenandoah 0

Clarinda 13 Red Oak 2

Lewis Central 10 Denison-Schleswig 2

Kuemper Catholic 3 St. Albert 0 (Game 1)

St. Albert 14 Kuemper Catholic 13 (Game 2)

Harlan 10 Atlantic 2

Corner Conference 

East Mills 9 Stanton 4

Sidney 20 Essex 2

Fremont-Mills 15 Griswold 5

Western Iowa Conference 

Logan-Magnolia 2 Tri-Center 1 — 14 inn

Missouri Valley 12 Riverside 1

Audubon 5 AHSTW 3

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Martensdale-St. Marys 17 Southwest Valley 2

Mount Ayr 14 Nodaway Valley 1

Rolling Valley Conference 

West Harrison 13 Coon Rapids-Bayard 6

CAM 17 Boyer Valley 0

Woodbine 17 Ar-We-Va 3

Glidden-Ralston 5 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 4

Bluegrass Conference 

Orient-Macksburg 7 Melcher-Dallas 4

Non-Conference   

Abraham Lincoln 14 Treynor 1

Lenox 11 Lamoni 2

East Union 15 Murray 5

Central Decatur 17 Mormon Trail 4 

Cardinal 14 Twin Cedars 9