KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 4 Shenandoah 3
Red Oak 5 Clarinda 2
Denison-Schleswig 6 Lewis Central 3
St. Albert 11 Kuemper Catholic 8
Atlantic 2 Harlan 1 — 8 inn
Corner Conference
Stanton 18 East Mills 5
Sidney 14 Essex 6
Griswold 7 Fremont-Mills 5
Western Iowa Conference
Underwood 16 IKM-Manning 0
Logan-Magnolia 13 Tri-Center 1
Riverside 9 Missouri Valley 3
Audubon 7 AHSTW 0
Pride of Iowa Conference
Martensdale-St. Marys 14 Southwest Valley 7
Mount Ayr 11 Nodaway Valley 1
Rolling Valley Conference
West Harrison 9 Coon Rapids-Bayard 0
CAM 10 Boyer Valley 1
Woodbine 13 Ar-We-Va 9
Glidden-Ralston 23 Whiting 3
Bluegrass Conference
Melcher-Dallas 12 Orient-Macksburg 0
Non-Conference
Lenox 6 Lamoni 1
East Union 15 Murray 2
Twin Cedars 5 Southeast Warren 2
Southeast Warren 20 Moulton-Udell 0
Southeast Warren 12 Moulton-Udell 0
Wayne 13 Seymour 2
Central Decatur 20 Mormon Trail 2
Twin Cedars 10 Grand View Christian 0
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 7 Shenandoah 0
Clarinda 13 Red Oak 2
Lewis Central 10 Denison-Schleswig 2
Kuemper Catholic 3 St. Albert 0 (Game 1)
St. Albert 14 Kuemper Catholic 13 (Game 2)
Harlan 10 Atlantic 2
Corner Conference
East Mills 9 Stanton 4
Sidney 20 Essex 2
Fremont-Mills 15 Griswold 5
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia 2 Tri-Center 1 — 14 inn
Missouri Valley 12 Riverside 1
Audubon 5 AHSTW 3
Pride of Iowa Conference
Martensdale-St. Marys 17 Southwest Valley 2
Mount Ayr 14 Nodaway Valley 1
Rolling Valley Conference
West Harrison 13 Coon Rapids-Bayard 6
CAM 17 Boyer Valley 0
Woodbine 17 Ar-We-Va 3
Glidden-Ralston 5 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 4
Bluegrass Conference
Orient-Macksburg 7 Melcher-Dallas 4
Non-Conference
Abraham Lincoln 14 Treynor 1
Lenox 11 Lamoni 2
East Union 15 Murray 5
Central Decatur 17 Mormon Trail 4
Cardinal 14 Twin Cedars 9