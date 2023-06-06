KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Denison-Schleswig 3 Shenandoah 1

Shenandoah 2 Denison-Schleswig 0

St. Albert 13 Clarinda 11

St. Albert 16 Clarinda 0

Lewis Central 9 Glenwood 4

Creston 13 Atlantic 3

Atlantic 1 Creston 0

Harlan 8 Kuemper Catholic 4 — 10 inn

Corner Conference 

Griswold 15 Essex 14

Fremont-Mills 5 East Mills 3

Western Iowa Conference 

Underwood 16 Riverside 1

AHSTW 3 Missouri Valley 1

Treynor 12 IKM-Manning 6

Logan-Magnolia 7 Audubon 1

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Martensdale-St. Marys 12 Nodaway Valley 2

Rolling Valley Conference 

Coon Rapids-Bayard 10 CAM 0

West Harrison 15 Ar-We-Va 0

Woodbine 7 Boyer Valley 2

Non-Conference 

Red Oak 10 Southwest Valley 0

Lenox 11 Stanton 1

Central Decatur 6 Moravia 5 — 10 inn

East Union 16 Mormon Trail 3

Mount Ayr 12 Murray 1

Grand View Christian 6 Twin Cedars 5

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD 

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Denison-Schleswig 10 Shenandoah 5 – 8 innings

Denison-Schleswig 4 Shenandoah 3

Clarinda 10 St. Albert 9

Clarinda 11 St. Albert 1

Glenwood 12 Lewis Central 6

Glenwood 10 Lewis Central 0

Atlantic 5 Creston 2

Atlantic 4 Creston 3

Kuemper Catholic 14 Harlan 0

Harlan at Kuemper Catholic

Corner Conference 

Griswold 9 Essex 0

Fremont-Mills 14 East Mills 0

Western Iowa Conference 

Riverside 13 Underwood 8

Missouri Valley 6 AHSTW 1

Treynor 6 IKM-Manning 1

Logan-Magnolia 10 Audubon 3

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Martensdale-St. Marys 12 Nodaway Valley 4

Rolling Valley Conference 

Coon Rapids-Bayard 11 CAM 1

Woodbine 7 Boyer Valley 1

Bluegrass Conference 

Seymour 3 Lamoni 0

Orient-Macksburg 24 Melcher-Dallas 7

Orient-Macksburg 16 Melcher-Dallas 6

Non-Conference 

Southwest Valley 8 Red Oak 4

Lenox 6 Stanton 5

Wayne 4 Albia 3

Moravia 17 Central Decatur 7

Ankeny Centennial 11 Southeast Warren 1

East Union 13 Mormon Trail 7

Murray 8 Mount Ayr 7

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 12 Thomas Jefferson 0

Davis County 3 Twin Cedars 0

