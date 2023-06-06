KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Denison-Schleswig 3 Shenandoah 1
Shenandoah 2 Denison-Schleswig 0
St. Albert 13 Clarinda 11
St. Albert 16 Clarinda 0
Lewis Central 9 Glenwood 4
Creston 13 Atlantic 3
Atlantic 1 Creston 0
Harlan 8 Kuemper Catholic 4 — 10 inn
Corner Conference
Griswold 15 Essex 14
Fremont-Mills 5 East Mills 3
Western Iowa Conference
Underwood 16 Riverside 1
AHSTW 3 Missouri Valley 1
Treynor 12 IKM-Manning 6
Logan-Magnolia 7 Audubon 1
Pride of Iowa Conference
Martensdale-St. Marys 12 Nodaway Valley 2
Rolling Valley Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard 10 CAM 0
West Harrison 15 Ar-We-Va 0
Woodbine 7 Boyer Valley 2
Non-Conference
Red Oak 10 Southwest Valley 0
Lenox 11 Stanton 1
Central Decatur 6 Moravia 5 — 10 inn
East Union 16 Mormon Trail 3
Mount Ayr 12 Murray 1
Grand View Christian 6 Twin Cedars 5
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Denison-Schleswig 10 Shenandoah 5 – 8 innings
Denison-Schleswig 4 Shenandoah 3
Clarinda 10 St. Albert 9
Clarinda 11 St. Albert 1
Glenwood 12 Lewis Central 6
Glenwood 10 Lewis Central 0
Atlantic 5 Creston 2
Atlantic 4 Creston 3
Kuemper Catholic 14 Harlan 0
Harlan at Kuemper Catholic
Corner Conference
Griswold 9 Essex 0
Fremont-Mills 14 East Mills 0
Western Iowa Conference
Riverside 13 Underwood 8
Missouri Valley 6 AHSTW 1
Treynor 6 IKM-Manning 1
Logan-Magnolia 10 Audubon 3
Pride of Iowa Conference
Martensdale-St. Marys 12 Nodaway Valley 4
Rolling Valley Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard 11 CAM 1
Woodbine 7 Boyer Valley 1
Bluegrass Conference
Seymour 3 Lamoni 0
Orient-Macksburg 24 Melcher-Dallas 7
Orient-Macksburg 16 Melcher-Dallas 6
Non-Conference
Southwest Valley 8 Red Oak 4
Lenox 6 Stanton 5
Wayne 4 Albia 3
Moravia 17 Central Decatur 7
Ankeny Centennial 11 Southeast Warren 1
East Union 13 Mormon Trail 7
Murray 8 Mount Ayr 7
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 12 Thomas Jefferson 0
Davis County 3 Twin Cedars 0