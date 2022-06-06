KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

St. Albert 2 Clarinda 1

Clarinda 13 St. Albert 0

Lewis Central 6 Glenwood 0

Atlantic 3 Creston 1

Creston 7 Atlantic 5

Harlan 5 Kuemper Catholic 0

Corner Conference

Griswold 16 Essex 0

Fremont-Mills 13 East Mills 2

Western Iowa Conference 

Underwood 12 Riverside 1

Audubon 12 Logan-Magnolia 1

Missouri Valley 6 AHSTW 2

IKM-Manning 3 Treynor 1

Rolling Valley Conference 

Whiting at Glidden-Ralston (DH)

West Harrison 2 Ar-We-Va 1

Woodbine 3 Boyer Valley 2 — 8 inn

Bluegrass Conference 

Moulton-Udell at Seymour

Non-Conference 

Red Oak 12 Southwest Valley 0

Lenox 5 Stanton 0

Moravia 4 Central Decatur 3

East Union 3 Mormon Trail 2

Mount Ayr 14 Murray 0

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

St. Albert 7 Clarinda 2

Clarinda 6 St. Albert 4

Glenwood 6 Lewis Central 0

Glenwood 10 Lewis Central 3

Creston 14 Atlantic 4

Creston 7 Atlantic 4

Kuemper Catholic 3 Harlan 2

Corner Conference 

Fremont-Mills 15 East Mills 3

Griswold 13 Essex 1

Western Iowa Conference 

Logan-Magnolia 10 Audubon 0

Missouri Valley 4 AHSTW 0

Treynor 10 IKM-Manning 2

Underwood 17 Riverside 7

Rolling Valley Conference

Whiting at Glidden-Ralston

Woodbine 5 Boyer Valley 0

Ar-We-Va 18 West Harrison 9

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln 5 Thomas Jefferson 4

Abraham Lincoln 7 Thomas Jefferson 3

Non-Conference

Southwest Valley 11 Red Oak 1

Lenox 15 Stanton 2

Mount Ayr 10 Murray 0

Central Decatur 9 Moravia 3

East Union 10 Mormon Trail 0

