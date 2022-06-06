KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
St. Albert 2 Clarinda 1
Clarinda 13 St. Albert 0
Lewis Central 6 Glenwood 0
Atlantic 3 Creston 1
Creston 7 Atlantic 5
Harlan 5 Kuemper Catholic 0
Corner Conference
Griswold 16 Essex 0
Fremont-Mills 13 East Mills 2
Western Iowa Conference
Underwood 12 Riverside 1
Audubon 12 Logan-Magnolia 1
Missouri Valley 6 AHSTW 2
IKM-Manning 3 Treynor 1
Rolling Valley Conference
Whiting at Glidden-Ralston (DH)
West Harrison 2 Ar-We-Va 1
Woodbine 3 Boyer Valley 2 — 8 inn
Bluegrass Conference
Moulton-Udell at Seymour
Non-Conference
Red Oak 12 Southwest Valley 0
Lenox 5 Stanton 0
Moravia 4 Central Decatur 3
East Union 3 Mormon Trail 2
Mount Ayr 14 Murray 0
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
St. Albert 7 Clarinda 2
Clarinda 6 St. Albert 4
Glenwood 6 Lewis Central 0
Glenwood 10 Lewis Central 3
Creston 14 Atlantic 4
Creston 7 Atlantic 4
Kuemper Catholic 3 Harlan 2
Corner Conference
Fremont-Mills 15 East Mills 3
Griswold 13 Essex 1
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia 10 Audubon 0
Missouri Valley 4 AHSTW 0
Treynor 10 IKM-Manning 2
Underwood 17 Riverside 7
Rolling Valley Conference
Whiting at Glidden-Ralston
Woodbine 5 Boyer Valley 0
Ar-We-Va 18 West Harrison 9
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 5 Thomas Jefferson 4
Abraham Lincoln 7 Thomas Jefferson 3
Non-Conference
Southwest Valley 11 Red Oak 1
Lenox 15 Stanton 2
Mount Ayr 10 Murray 0
Central Decatur 9 Moravia 3
East Union 10 Mormon Trail 0