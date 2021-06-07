KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Denison-Schleswig 9 Shenandoah 5 (Game 1)
Denison-Schleswig 12 Shenandoah 2 (Game 2)
St. Albert 8 Clarinda 3 (Game 1)
Clarinda 8 St. Albert 7 (Game 2)
Lewis Central 10 Glenwood 2
Atlantic 10 Creston 3 (Game 1)
Atlantic 10 Creston 0 (Game 2)
Corner Conference
Fremont-Mills 9 Griswold 7
East Mills 6 Stanton 4
Sidney 13 Essex 1
Western Iowa Conference
Audubon 7 IKM-Manning 4
Treynor 7 Underwood 1
Logan-Magnolia 7 AHSTW 6
Tri-Center 10 Missouri Valley 2
Rolling Valley Conference
Glidden-Ralston 21 Whiting 8
Coon Rapids-Bayard 10 West Harrison 0
CAM 14 Boyer Valley 4
Woodbine 2 Ar-We-Va 1
Non-Conference
Red Oak 11 Southwest Valley 1
Harlan 16 Sioux City North 1 (Game 1)
Sioux City North 16 Harlan 9 (Game 2)
Lenox 10 Riverside 9
Mount Ayr 17 Murray 2
Central Decatur 8 Moravia 4
Mormon Trail 6 East Union 5
Lamoni 11 Wayne 1
Gehlen Catholic 7 LeMars 6
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Denison-Schleswig 8 Shenandoah 2 (Game 1)
Denison-Schleswig 11 Shenandoah 4 (Game 2)
Clarinda 7 St. Albert 4 (Game 1)
St. Albert 10 Clarinda 6 (Game 2)
Lewis Central 10 Glenwood 0 (Game 1)
Lewis Central 3 Glenwood 2 (Game 2)
Atlantic 3 Creston 2 (Game 1)
Atlantic 13 Creston 7 (Game 2)
Corner Conference
Griswold 5 Fremont-Mills 2
Stanton 15 East Mills 1
Sidney 19 Essex 9
Western Iowa Conference
Audubon 13 IKM-Manning 1
Underwood 4 Treynor 0
AHSTW 4 Logan-Magnolia 2
Missouri Valley 7 Tri-Center 4
Rolling Valley Conference
Glidden-Ralston 4 Whiting 1
West Harrison 8 Coon Rapids-Bayard 5
Boyer Valley 6 CAM 1
Woodbine 3 Ar-We-Va 1
Non-Conference
Lenox 2 Riverside 1 — 9 inn
Mount Ayr 15 Murray 4
Southeast Warren 21 Seymour 1
Central Decatur 4 Moravia 3
East Union at Mormon Trail
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 11 Orient-Macksburg 0
Davis County 2 Twin Cedars 1 (Game 1)
Twin Cedars 2 Davis County 0 (Game 2)
Centerville 15 Moulton-Udell 5