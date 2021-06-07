KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Denison-Schleswig 9 Shenandoah 5 (Game 1)

Denison-Schleswig 12 Shenandoah 2 (Game 2)

St. Albert 8 Clarinda 3 (Game 1)

Clarinda 8 St. Albert 7 (Game 2)

Lewis Central 10 Glenwood 2 

Atlantic 10 Creston 3 (Game 1)

Atlantic 10 Creston 0 (Game 2)

Corner Conference

Fremont-Mills 9 Griswold 7

East Mills 6 Stanton 4

Sidney 13 Essex 1

Western Iowa Conference 

Audubon 7 IKM-Manning 4

Treynor 7 Underwood 1

Logan-Magnolia 7 AHSTW 6

Tri-Center 10 Missouri Valley 2

Rolling Valley Conference 

Glidden-Ralston 21 Whiting 8

Coon Rapids-Bayard 10 West Harrison 0

CAM 14 Boyer Valley 4

Woodbine 2 Ar-We-Va 1

Non-Conference  

Red Oak 11 Southwest Valley 1

Harlan 16 Sioux City North 1 (Game 1)

Sioux City North 16 Harlan 9 (Game 2)

Lenox 10 Riverside 9

Mount Ayr 17 Murray 2

Central Decatur 8 Moravia 4

Mormon Trail 6 East Union 5

Lamoni 11 Wayne 1

Gehlen Catholic 7 LeMars 6

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Denison-Schleswig 8 Shenandoah 2 (Game 1)

Denison-Schleswig 11 Shenandoah 4 (Game 2)

Clarinda 7 St. Albert 4 (Game 1)

St. Albert 10 Clarinda 6 (Game 2)

Lewis Central 10 Glenwood 0 (Game 1)

Lewis Central 3 Glenwood 2 (Game 2)

Atlantic 3 Creston 2 (Game 1)

Atlantic 13 Creston 7 (Game 2)

Corner Conference

Griswold 5 Fremont-Mills 2

Stanton 15 East Mills 1

Sidney 19 Essex 9

Western Iowa Conference 

Audubon 13 IKM-Manning 1

Underwood 4 Treynor 0 

AHSTW 4 Logan-Magnolia 2

Missouri Valley 7 Tri-Center 4

Rolling Valley Conference 

Glidden-Ralston 4 Whiting 1

West Harrison 8 Coon Rapids-Bayard 5

Boyer Valley 6 CAM 1

Woodbine 3 Ar-We-Va 1

Non-Conference

Lenox 2 Riverside 1 — 9 inn

Mount Ayr 15 Murray 4

Southeast Warren 21 Seymour 1

Central Decatur 4 Moravia 3

East Union at Mormon Trail

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 11 Orient-Macksburg 0

Davis County 2 Twin Cedars 1 (Game 1)

Twin Cedars 2 Davis County 0 (Game 2)

Centerville 15 Moulton-Udell 5

