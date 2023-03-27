KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

South Holt 8 East Atchison 2

St. Joseph Christian 10 Rock Port 5 

Platte Valley 11 Nodaway Valley 1

Stewartsville/Osborn 6 North Nodaway 5

Northeast Nodaway 15 DeKalb 0

Benton 7 Maryville 1

North Andrew 8 South Harrison 6

Maysville 19 Albany 3

Nebraska City 9 Auburn 2

Plattsmouth 7 Mount Michael Benedictine 3

KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

Panorama 5 Harlan 1

LeMars 2 Denison-Schleswig 1

Tri-Center 5 Kuemper Catholic 0

Treynor 7 Missouri Valley 0

Benton 6 Savannah 0

Plattsmouth 3 Nebraska City 1

KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Glenwood 5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1

Harlan 2 Panorama 1

Tri-Center 4 Kuemper Catholic 0

Crete 5 Nebraska City 0

KMALAND BOYS TENNIS SCOREBOARD

Abraham Lincoln 9 Harlan 0

Lewis Central 9 Thomas Jefferson 0

Trenton 5 Savannah 4

