KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

East Atchison 5 South Holt 3

St. Joseph Christian 13 Rock Port 2

Platte Valley 14 Nodaway Valley 4

Stewartsville/Osborn 14 North Nodaway 4

Northeast Nodaway 19 DeKalb 3

South Harrison 15 North Andrew 5

Maryville 4 Benton 3

Mount Michael Benedictine 5 Plattsmouth 2

Nebraska City 11 Auburn 3

KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD

GIRLS: St. Albert 213 Logan-Magnolia 235 Tri-Center 245

BOYS: Tri-Center 202 St. Albert 222

BOYS: Stanberry, Worth County, King City at South Harrison (MISSING TEAM SCORES)

BOYS: Auburn Invitational — 2. Auburn 419 3. Falls City 420 4. Rock Port 449

KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD

GIRLS: Tri-Center 3 Harlan 1

GIRLS: Glenwood 3 Sioux City West 1

GIRLS: Lewis Central 10 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0

BOYS: Riverside 3 Atlantic 2 — OT

GIRLS: Plattsmouth 1 Nebraska City 0

BOYS: The Platte 4 Madison 1

KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBOARD

BOYS: Lewis Central 9 Thomas Jefferson 0

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.