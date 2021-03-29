KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD 

Maryville 9 Benton 7

Northland Christian at West Nodaway

Plattsburg 21 North Nodaway 3

Platte Valley 7 St. Joseph Christian 6 

South Harrison 21 North Andrew 1

Mount Michael Benedictine 8 Plattsmouth 2

KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD

BOYS: Savannah at Maryville

BOYS: Stanberry, Worth County, Maysville at South Harrison 

BOYS: Auburn 191 Falls City 208 Humboldt-TRS 213

KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD

GIRLS: Plattsmouth 1 Nebraska City 0

BOYS: Nebraska City 8 Plattsmouth 0

KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBOARD

BOYS: Lewis Central 9 Thomas Jefferson 0

