KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD 

North Andrew 11 North Nodaway 0

KMALAND GIRLS GOLF SCOREBOARD 

Hawkeye Ten Conference — 1. Creston 370, 2. Atlantic 382, 3. Glenwood 391

Riverside 262 AHSTW NTS

Tri-Center at Underwood 

East Union 441 Nodaway Valley NTS Southwest Valley NTS

Lenox 226 Mount Ayr 226 Bedford NTS

Martensdale-St. Marys, Wayne at Central Decatur 

Rolling Valley Conference Tournament — 1. Boyer Valley 396, 2. CAM 417, 3. Coon Rapids-Bayard 435

KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD 

Hawkeye Ten Tournament — 1. Atlantic 322, 2. Lewis Central 327, 3. Kuemper Catholic 331

Riverside 191 AHSTW 195

Underwood 161 Tri-Center 178

East Union 378 Southwest Valley 388 Nodaway Valley 429

Bedford 174 Mount Ayr 241 Lenox 248

Martensdale-St. Marys, Wayne at Central Decatur 

Rolling Valley Conference Tournament — 1. Boyer Valley 340, 2. CAM 356, 3. Coon Rapids-Bayard 359

Missouri Class 1 District 4 — 3. Mound City 433, 4. Stanberry 433

Missouri Class 3 District 4 — 4. Maryville 364

KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

Thomas Jefferson 3 St. Albert 1

Harlan 10 Logan-Magnolia 0

Kuemper Catholic 3 West Central Valley/Nodaway Valley 2 — 2 OT/PKs (2-1)

Abraham Lincoln 10 Underwood 0

Treynor 11 Riverside 0

KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

Lewis Central 10 Atlantic 0

St. Albert 5 Thomas Jefferson 0

West Central Valley/Nodaway Valley 3 Harlan 2

Denison-Schleswig 2 Abraham Lincoln 1 — 2 OT/PKs (4-2)

Treynor 2 Riverside 1 — 2 OT

Sioux City North 2 Sioux City East 0

KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD 

Hawkeye Ten Conference Tournament — 1. Glenwood 20, 2. St. Albert 20, 3. Creston 18

Audubon 5 Southwest Valley 4

Trailblazer Conference Tournament — 1. Ralston, 2. Beatrice

KMALAND BOYS TENNIS SCOREBOARD 

Denison-Schleswig 9 Lewis Central 0

Harlan 9 Thomas Jefferson 0

Southwest Valley 6 Audubon 0 

Sioux City East at Bishop Heelan Catholic (B)

Sioux City North at Sioux City West (B)

Class 1 District 16 First Round: Maryville 5 Benton 0

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.