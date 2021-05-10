KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
North Andrew 11 North Nodaway 0
KMALAND GIRLS GOLF SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference — 1. Creston 370, 2. Atlantic 382, 3. Glenwood 391
Riverside 262 AHSTW NTS
Tri-Center at Underwood
East Union 441 Nodaway Valley NTS Southwest Valley NTS
Lenox 226 Mount Ayr 226 Bedford NTS
Martensdale-St. Marys, Wayne at Central Decatur
Rolling Valley Conference Tournament — 1. Boyer Valley 396, 2. CAM 417, 3. Coon Rapids-Bayard 435
KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Tournament — 1. Atlantic 322, 2. Lewis Central 327, 3. Kuemper Catholic 331
Riverside 191 AHSTW 195
Underwood 161 Tri-Center 178
East Union 378 Southwest Valley 388 Nodaway Valley 429
Bedford 174 Mount Ayr 241 Lenox 248
Martensdale-St. Marys, Wayne at Central Decatur
Rolling Valley Conference Tournament — 1. Boyer Valley 340, 2. CAM 356, 3. Coon Rapids-Bayard 359
Missouri Class 1 District 4 — 3. Mound City 433, 4. Stanberry 433
Missouri Class 3 District 4 — 4. Maryville 364
KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Thomas Jefferson 3 St. Albert 1
Harlan 10 Logan-Magnolia 0
Kuemper Catholic 3 West Central Valley/Nodaway Valley 2 — 2 OT/PKs (2-1)
Abraham Lincoln 10 Underwood 0
Treynor 11 Riverside 0
KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Lewis Central 10 Atlantic 0
St. Albert 5 Thomas Jefferson 0
West Central Valley/Nodaway Valley 3 Harlan 2
Denison-Schleswig 2 Abraham Lincoln 1 — 2 OT/PKs (4-2)
Treynor 2 Riverside 1 — 2 OT
Sioux City North 2 Sioux City East 0
KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference Tournament — 1. Glenwood 20, 2. St. Albert 20, 3. Creston 18
Audubon 5 Southwest Valley 4
Trailblazer Conference Tournament — 1. Ralston, 2. Beatrice
KMALAND BOYS TENNIS SCOREBOARD
Denison-Schleswig 9 Lewis Central 0
Harlan 9 Thomas Jefferson 0
Southwest Valley 6 Audubon 0
Sioux City East at Bishop Heelan Catholic (B)
Sioux City North at Sioux City West (B)
Class 1 District 16 First Round: Maryville 5 Benton 0