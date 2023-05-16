KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Missouri River Conference 

Bishop Heelan Catholic 3 Sioux City East 0

Non-Conference 

Dowling Catholic 3 Lewis Central 1

Sioux City North 9 Harlan 0

Sioux City North 10 Harlan 8

Denison-Schleswig 14 Greene County 4

Atlantic 6 Nodaway Valley 4

Creston 13 Carlisle 5

Kuemper Catholic 5 Des Moines Christian 4

West Harrison 15 Sidney 0

Audubon 8 Glidden-Ralston 7 — 9 inn

MVAOCOU 5 Missouri Valley 3

Wayne 8 Twin Cedars 4 — 9 inn

Pleasantville 14 Ankeny Christian 3

Nebraska Class A State Tournament (at Werner Park)

Elimination Game: Grand Island 2 Gretna 0

Elimination Game: Bellevue West 5 Papillion-LaVista South 1

Millard West 9 Creighton Prep 1

Lincoln East 7 Elkhorn South 1

Nebraska Class B State Tournament (at Tal Anderson Field)

Elimination Game: Gross Catholic 13 Platte Valley 2

Elimination Game: Skutt Catholic 4 Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran 0

Elkhorn North 8 Beatrice 0

Norris 10 Elkhorn 0

Nebraska Class C State Tournament (at Fricke Field)

Elimination Game: Concordia/Brownell Talbot/Omaha Christian Academy 5 Douglas County West 4 — 12 inn

Elimination Game: Wayne 3 Plattsmouth 2

Malcolm 3 Platteview 2

Roncalli Catholic 10 Central City/Fullerton/Centralia 4

KMALAND GIRLS GOLF SCOREBOARD

Atlantic 189 Harlan 193

Sioux City Meet at Sun Valley — 1. Sioux City East 376, 2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 393, 3. LeMars 411, 4. Bishop Heelan Catholic 411, 5. Sioux City North 426, 6. Sioux City West 450

KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD

Iowa Class 1A District at CAM, Anita (Crestwood Hills) — 2. CAM 325, 4. Mount Ayr 337, 6. Fremont-Mills 347, 10. Bedford 365

Iowa Class 1A District at Gehlen Catholic (Willow Creek) — 9. Audubon 377

Iowa Class 2A District at Kuemper Catholic (Carroll CC) — 1. Kuemper Catholic 299, 6. Treynor 347

Nebraska Class C District 1 Tournament at Lincoln Lutheran (Hidden Valley Golf Course) — 3. Syracuse 353, 4. Johnson County Central 370, 7. Palmyra 377, 11. Louisville 406, 12. Falls City 423, Humboldt-TRS NTS

Nebraska Class D District 1 Tournament at Heartland Lutheran (Indianhead) — 3. Elmwood-Murdock 364

KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Regular Season 

Harlan 4 Creston 1

Atlantic 4 Carroll 2

Sioux City West at Storm Lake (G)

Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 5 — First Round 

Missouri Valley 5 AHSTW 0

Missouri Girls Class 2 District 8 — First Round (at Cameron)

St. Pius X 9 Cameron 0

Chillicothe vs. Excelsior Springs, 2:30 PM

Maryville 7 Lafayette 0

Benton vs. Savannah, 5:30 PM

Nebraska State Championships 

Class A: Gretna 5 Lincoln Southwest 2

Class B: Skutt Catholic 1 Norris 0

KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Iowa Boys Class 1A Substate 1 — First Round 

East Sac County 2 Kuemper Catholic 0

West Sioux 8 Logan-Magnolia 0

Iowa Boys Class 1A Substate 8 — First Round 

St. Albert 3 AHSTW 1

Tri-Center 3 Riverside 2

Iowa Boys Class 2A Substate 7 — First Round 

Clarke 4 Creston 3

Iowa Boys Class 2A Substate 8 — First Round 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Carroll

Harlan 7 Atlantic 0

KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBOARD

Missouri Class 1 State Sectional Tournament 

Dexter 5 University City 1

Clayton 5 Lutheran South 0

Bolivar 5 Logan-Rogersville 1

New Covenant Academy/The Summit Prep 5 Monett 1

Missouri Class 2 State Quarterfinals 

Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau) 5 Missouri Military Academy 3

Helias Catholic 5 Platte County 3

Ladue Horton Watkins Westminster Christian

Barstow 5 Willard 4

Missouri Class 3 State Quarterfinals 

John Burroughs 5 Liberty (Wentzville) 0

Central (Springfield) 5 Central (St. Joseph) 3

Marquette 5 Ft. Zumwalt West 0

