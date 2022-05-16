KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Non-Conference
Harlan 19 Sioux City North 1
Harlan 14 Sioux City North 9
Dowling Catholic 3 Lewis Central 2
Atlantic 18 Riverside 6
Carlisle 6 Creston 2
Denison-Schleswig 14 Greene County 2
Des Moines Christian 15 Kuemper Catholic 7
West Harrison 15 Sidney 1
Audubon 10 Glidden-Ralston 4
Boyer Valley 8 AHSTW 7
MVAOCOU 3 Missouri Valley 1
CAM 10 Bedford 0
Wayne 16 Twin Cedars 8
Southeast Warren 13 Mormon Trail 2
Winterset 9 Martensdale-St. Marys 6
Ankeny Christian Academy 3 Pleasantville 1
Missouri Class 1 District 16 Semifinals (at Ravenwood)
Platte Valley 15 Rock Port 0
St. Joseph Christian 14 Northeast Nodaway 3
Missouri Class 2 District 16 Semifinal (at Maysville)
East Atchison 2 Nodaway Valley 1
Missouri Class 4 District 16 Semifinal (at Lafayette)
Maryville 10 Chillicothe 0
Nebraska Class A State Tournament
Semifinal: Millard West 3 Lincoln East 0
Semifinal: Millard South 8 Creighton Prep 2
Consolation: Elkhorn South 10 Kearney 8
Consolation: Lincoln Southeast 14 Omaha Westside 5
Nebraska Class B State Tournament
Semifinal: Waverly 10 Beatrice 0
Semifinal: Elkhorn North 12 Elkhorn 8
Consolation: Central City/Fullerton/Centura 7 Norris 4
Consolation: Skutt Catholic 10 Gross Catholic 5
KMALAND GIRLS GOLF SCOREBOARD
Atlantic 214 Harlan 214
Creston at Ballard Tournament (MISSING)
Sioux City Tournament: 1. Bishop Heelan Catholic 322, 2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 339, 3. Sioux City North 345, 4. LeMars 347, 5. Sioux City East 357, 6. Sioux City West 384
Abraham Lincoln at Thomas Jefferson (MISSING)
KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD
Iowa Class 1A District Tournament at Bishop Garrigan: 3. Audubon 354, 5. Coon Rapids-Bayard 355
Iowa Class 1A District Tournament at Iowa City: 9. Wayne 431
Iowa Class 1A District Tournament at Denison: 2. Fremont-Mills 355, 5. Sidney 361, 9. CAM, 10. St. Albert 381, 11. Bedford 396
Iowa Class 2A District Tournament at Shenandoah: 3. Treynor 326, 6. Clarinda 339
Iowa Class 2A District Tournament at Carroll: 3. Kuemper Catholic 326
Iowa Class 3A District Tournament at Spencer: 4. Lewis Central 337
Missouri Class 1 State Tournament at Springfield: No team qualifiers
Missouri Class 3 State Tournament at Sedalia: 5. Maryville 338
Nebraska Class B District 1 at Nebraska City: 7. Ashland-Greenwood 373, 10. Auburn 433, 11. Nebraska City 444, 12. Plattsmouth 453
Nebraska Class C District 1 at Lincoln Christian: 6. Elmwood-Murdock 386, 7. Syracuse 399, 8. Falls City 420, 12. Palmyra 437, 13. Johnson County Central 479
KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Iowa Class 1A Region 1 — First Round
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0
Iowa Class 1A Region 3 — First Round
Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 3 Greene County 1
Missouri Class 2 District 8 — First Round
Maryville 8 Lafayette 0
Nebraska Class A State Championship
Gretna 6 Lincoln Southeast 1
Nebraska Class B State Championship
Skutt Catholic 3 Norris 2 – 2 OT/PK
Regular Season
Atlantic 1 Carroll 0
Sioux City West 8 Storm Lake 0
KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Regular Season
Glenwood 2 Denison-Schleswig 1
Lewis Central 5 St. Albert 0
Kuemper Catholic 4 Atlantic 3
Harlan 1 Creston 0
Underwood 4 Carroll 1
Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 6 PCM 0
Sioux City West at Sioux City North (MISSING)