KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Non-Conference 

Harlan 19 Sioux City North 1

Harlan 14 Sioux City North 9

Dowling Catholic 3 Lewis Central 2

Atlantic 18 Riverside 6

Carlisle 6 Creston 2

Denison-Schleswig 14 Greene County 2

Des Moines Christian 15 Kuemper Catholic 7

West Harrison 15 Sidney 1

Audubon 10 Glidden-Ralston 4

Boyer Valley 8 AHSTW 7

MVAOCOU 3 Missouri Valley 1

CAM 10 Bedford 0

Wayne 16 Twin Cedars 8

Southeast Warren 13 Mormon Trail 2

Winterset 9 Martensdale-St. Marys 6

Ankeny Christian Academy 3 Pleasantville 1

Missouri Class 1 District 16 Semifinals (at Ravenwood)

Platte Valley 15 Rock Port 0

St. Joseph Christian 14 Northeast Nodaway 3

Missouri Class 2 District 16 Semifinal (at Maysville)

East Atchison 2 Nodaway Valley 1

Missouri Class 4 District 16 Semifinal (at Lafayette)

Maryville 10 Chillicothe 0

Nebraska Class A State Tournament 

Semifinal: Millard West 3 Lincoln East 0

Semifinal: Millard South 8 Creighton Prep 2

Consolation: Elkhorn South 10 Kearney 8

Consolation: Lincoln Southeast 14 Omaha Westside 5

Nebraska Class B State Tournament 

Semifinal: Waverly 10 Beatrice 0

Semifinal: Elkhorn North 12 Elkhorn 8

Consolation: Central City/Fullerton/Centura 7 Norris 4

Consolation: Skutt Catholic 10 Gross Catholic 5

KMALAND GIRLS GOLF SCOREBOARD

Atlantic 214 Harlan 214

Creston at Ballard Tournament (MISSING)

Sioux City Tournament: 1. Bishop Heelan Catholic 322, 2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 339, 3. Sioux City North 345, 4. LeMars 347, 5. Sioux City East 357, 6. Sioux City West 384

Abraham Lincoln at Thomas Jefferson (MISSING)

KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD

Iowa Class 1A District Tournament at Bishop Garrigan: 3. Audubon 354, 5. Coon Rapids-Bayard 355

Iowa Class 1A District Tournament at Iowa City: 9. Wayne 431

Iowa Class 1A District Tournament at Denison: 2. Fremont-Mills 355, 5. Sidney 361, 9. CAM, 10. St. Albert 381, 11. Bedford 396

Iowa Class 2A District Tournament at Shenandoah: 3. Treynor 326, 6. Clarinda 339

Iowa Class 2A District Tournament at Carroll: 3. Kuemper Catholic 326

Iowa Class 3A District Tournament at Spencer: 4. Lewis Central 337

Missouri Class 1 State Tournament at Springfield: No team qualifiers

Missouri Class 3 State Tournament at Sedalia: 5. Maryville 338

Nebraska Class B District 1 at Nebraska City: 7. Ashland-Greenwood 373, 10. Auburn 433, 11. Nebraska City 444, 12. Plattsmouth 453

Nebraska Class C District 1 at Lincoln Christian: 6. Elmwood-Murdock 386, 7. Syracuse 399, 8. Falls City 420, 12. Palmyra 437, 13. Johnson County Central 479

KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Iowa Class 1A Region 1 — First Round 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0

Iowa Class 1A Region 3 — First Round 

Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 3 Greene County 1 

Missouri Class 2 District 8 — First Round 

Maryville 8 Lafayette 0 

Nebraska Class A State Championship

Gretna 6 Lincoln Southeast 1

Nebraska Class B State Championship

Skutt Catholic 3 Norris 2 – 2 OT/PK 

Regular Season

Atlantic 1 Carroll 0 

Sioux City West 8 Storm Lake 0 

KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Regular Season

Glenwood 2 Denison-Schleswig 1

Lewis Central 5 St. Albert 0

Kuemper Catholic 4 Atlantic 3

Harlan 1 Creston 0 

Underwood 4 Carroll 1 

Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 6 PCM 0 

Sioux City West at Sioux City North (MISSING)

