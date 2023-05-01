KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Rock Port 5 North Platte 4
South Holt 9 Albany 0
Nodaway Valley 11 North Andrew 3
North Nodaway 18 Ridgeway 4
South Harrison 15 King City 11
Benton 4 Savannah 3
Nebraska City 11 Douglas County West 1
Plattsmouth 14 Lincoln Christian 5
KMALAND GIRLS GOLF SCOREBOARD
Red Oak 224 Creston NTS
Abraham Lincoln 230 St. Albert 243
Riverside 226 Tri-Center 247
Treynor 224 AHSTW NTS
IKM-Manning 216 Logan-Magnolia 261
Southwest Valley 219 Lenox NTS
Lamoni NTS Mormon Trail Melcher-Dallas NTS
KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD
Creston 195 Red Oak 203
Harlan 163 Glenwood 165 Lewis Central 169
Kuemper Catholic 162 Carroll 184
Fremont-Mills 171 Southwest Valley 217 Lenox NTS
Rock Port 187 East Atchison 211 Hamburg 220 Mound City 224
Tri-Center 197 Riverside NTS
Treynor 179 AHSTW 202
Logan-Magnolia 189 IKM-Manning 218
Melcher-Dallas 265 Lamoni NTS Mormon Trail NTS
Grand River Conference Tournament at Chillicothe
Midland Empire Conference Tournament — 2. Maryville, 7. Savannah 377
Trailblazer Conference Tournament at Wahoo — 3. Nebraska City 382, 6. Plattsmouth 429
Ashland-Greenwood 158 Elmwood-Murdock 162
KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Glenwood 4 Sioux City East 0
Lewis Central 4 St. Albert 1
Harlan 2 East Sac County 1
West Central Valley 3 Atlantic 1
Kuemper Catholic 2 Denison-Schleswig 0
Logan-Magnolia 5 Missouri Valley 4 — 2 OT/PKs
Underwood 2 Van Meter 1
Sioux City North 5 Sioux City West 2
KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Lewis Central 4 St. Albert 0
Abraham Lincoln 7 Harlan 0
East Sac County 3 Atlantic 0
Denison-Schleswig 5 Kuemper Catholic 0
Thomas Jefferson 5 Riverside 3
Van Meter 1 Underwood 0
KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD
Creston 5 Boone 4
Sioux City West at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G)
Sioux City East at LeMars (G)
Nebraska City at Gross Catholic (G)
KMALAND BOYS TENNIS SCOREBOARD
LeMars 9 Sioux City East 0
Maryville 7 Bishop LeBlond 2
Platte County 5 Savannah 4