KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Rock Port 5 North Platte 4

South Holt 9 Albany 0

Nodaway Valley 11 North Andrew 3

North Nodaway 18 Ridgeway 4

South Harrison 15 King City 11

Benton 4 Savannah 3

Nebraska City 11 Douglas County West 1

Plattsmouth 14 Lincoln Christian 5

KMALAND GIRLS GOLF SCOREBOARD

Red Oak 224 Creston NTS

Abraham Lincoln 230 St. Albert 243

Riverside 226 Tri-Center 247

Treynor 224 AHSTW NTS

IKM-Manning 216 Logan-Magnolia 261

Southwest Valley 219 Lenox NTS

Lamoni NTS Mormon Trail Melcher-Dallas NTS

KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD 

Creston 195 Red Oak 203

Harlan 163 Glenwood 165 Lewis Central 169

Kuemper Catholic 162 Carroll 184

Fremont-Mills 171 Southwest Valley 217 Lenox NTS

Rock Port 187 East Atchison 211 Hamburg 220 Mound City 224

Tri-Center 197 Riverside NTS

Treynor 179 AHSTW 202

Logan-Magnolia 189 IKM-Manning 218

Melcher-Dallas 265 Lamoni NTS Mormon Trail NTS

Grand River Conference Tournament at Chillicothe

Midland Empire Conference Tournament — 2. Maryville, 7. Savannah 377

Trailblazer Conference Tournament at Wahoo — 3. Nebraska City 382, 6. Plattsmouth 429

Ashland-Greenwood 158 Elmwood-Murdock 162

KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Glenwood 4 Sioux City East 0

Lewis Central 4 St. Albert 1

Harlan 2 East Sac County 1

West Central Valley 3 Atlantic 1

Kuemper Catholic 2 Denison-Schleswig 0

Logan-Magnolia 5 Missouri Valley 4 — 2 OT/PKs

Underwood 2 Van Meter 1

Sioux City North 5 Sioux City West 2

KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Lewis Central 4 St. Albert 0

Abraham Lincoln 7 Harlan 0

East Sac County 3 Atlantic 0

Denison-Schleswig 5 Kuemper Catholic 0

Thomas Jefferson 5 Riverside 3

Van Meter 1 Underwood 0

KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD

Creston 5 Boone 4

Sioux City West at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G)

Sioux City East at LeMars (G)

Nebraska City at Gross Catholic (G)

KMALAND BOYS TENNIS SCOREBOARD 

LeMars 9 Sioux City East 0

Maryville 7 Bishop LeBlond 2

Platte County 5 Savannah 4

