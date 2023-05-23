KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

St. Albert 10 Glenwood 7

Western Iowa Conference 

Missouri Valley 8 Riverside 4

Rolling Valley Conference 

CAM 11 Ar-We-Va 0

West Harrison 6 Woodbine 2

Coon Rapids-Bayard 12 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 1

Bluegrass Conference 

Moravia 16 Murray 6

Non-Conference 

Red Oak 15 Sidney 0

Lewis Central 4 Sioux City North 2

Atlantic 7 Lenox 5

Kuemper Catholic 9 Webster City 8

Denison-Schleswig at Spencer

Indianola 16 Creston 1

Southwest Valley 12 Stanton 6

Bedford 11 Fremont-Mills 7

Earlham 10 Audubon 0

Interstate 12 Central Decatur 1

Pella 13 Martensdale-St. Marys 3

Ankeny Christian 13 Southeast Warren 11

Glidden-Ralston 20 South Central Calhoun 18

Madrid 9 Twin Cedars 6

Missouri Class 1 State Sectionals

Platte Valley 5 Gilman City 1

Green City 12 North Shelby 1

Cooter 2 Oran 1

Greenwood 12 Oak Ridge 5

Liberal 4 Billings 3

St. Elizabeth 16 Weaubleau 1

Sacred Heart 7 Leeton 4

Community 5 Northland Christian 1

Missouri Class 2 State Sectionals 

Bernie 4 Greenville 3

Chaffee 6 Crystal City 0

Putnam County 1 Harrisburg 0

Salisbury 5 Eugene 3

Iberia 3 Gainesville 2

Ash Grove 13 Marionville 0

Tipton 1 Lincoln 0

Maysville 12 Plattsburg 11

KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Iowa Class 1A Substate 8 Semifinals 

Treynor 4 St. Albert 0

Underwood 4 Tri-Center 1

Iowa Class 2A Substate 1 Semifinals 

Bishop Heelan Catholic 3 Spirit Lake 0

Iowa Class 2A Substate 8 Semifinals 

Glenwood 4 Harlan 1

Iowa Class 3A Substate 1 Semifinals 

Denison-Schleswig 3 Sioux City West 1

Iowa Class 3A Substate 7 Semifinals 

Lewis Central 5 North Polk 2

Iowa Class 4A Substate 1 Semifinals 

Sioux City North 3 Sioux City East 0

Iowa Class 4A Substate 2 Semifinals 

Ankeny Centennial 3 Abraham Lincoln 1

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Western Iowa Conference 

Missouri Valley 11 Riverside 5

Rolling Valley Conference 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 11 Coon Rapids-Bayard 5

CAM 9 Ar-We-Va 1

Bluegrass Conference 

Murray 14 Moravia 3

Seymour 12 Mormon Trail 0

Non-Conference

Griswold 2 Shenandoah 0

Glenwood 10 Fremont-Mills 0

Atlantic 12 Lenox 1

West Monona 12 Lewis Central 5

Ames 7 Creston 4

St. Albert 7 Abraham Lincoln 1

Logan-Magnolia 7 Kuemper Catholic 3

Denison-Schleswig 9 Westwood 2

Dallas Center-Grimes 16 Harlan 0

Southwest Valley 16 Stanton 9

Essex 11 Bedford 6

Earlham 6 Audubon 3

Wayne 17 Twin Cedars 2

Southeast Warren 6 Oskaloosa 1

Gildden-Ralston 8 Madrid 1

Sioux City West 12 Lawton-Bronson 0

Sioux City West 17 Lawton-Bronson 7

KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD

Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 1 Championship 

Clarinda 5 Spirit Lake 4

