KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
St. Albert 10 Glenwood 7
Western Iowa Conference
Missouri Valley 8 Riverside 4
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM 11 Ar-We-Va 0
West Harrison 6 Woodbine 2
Coon Rapids-Bayard 12 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 1
Bluegrass Conference
Moravia 16 Murray 6
Non-Conference
Red Oak 15 Sidney 0
Lewis Central 4 Sioux City North 2
Atlantic 7 Lenox 5
Kuemper Catholic 9 Webster City 8
Denison-Schleswig at Spencer
Indianola 16 Creston 1
Southwest Valley 12 Stanton 6
Bedford 11 Fremont-Mills 7
Earlham 10 Audubon 0
Interstate 12 Central Decatur 1
Pella 13 Martensdale-St. Marys 3
Ankeny Christian 13 Southeast Warren 11
Glidden-Ralston 20 South Central Calhoun 18
Madrid 9 Twin Cedars 6
Missouri Class 1 State Sectionals
Platte Valley 5 Gilman City 1
Green City 12 North Shelby 1
Cooter 2 Oran 1
Greenwood 12 Oak Ridge 5
Liberal 4 Billings 3
St. Elizabeth 16 Weaubleau 1
Sacred Heart 7 Leeton 4
Community 5 Northland Christian 1
Missouri Class 2 State Sectionals
Bernie 4 Greenville 3
Chaffee 6 Crystal City 0
Putnam County 1 Harrisburg 0
Salisbury 5 Eugene 3
Iberia 3 Gainesville 2
Ash Grove 13 Marionville 0
Tipton 1 Lincoln 0
Maysville 12 Plattsburg 11
KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Iowa Class 1A Substate 8 Semifinals
Treynor 4 St. Albert 0
Underwood 4 Tri-Center 1
Iowa Class 2A Substate 1 Semifinals
Bishop Heelan Catholic 3 Spirit Lake 0
Iowa Class 2A Substate 8 Semifinals
Glenwood 4 Harlan 1
Iowa Class 3A Substate 1 Semifinals
Denison-Schleswig 3 Sioux City West 1
Iowa Class 3A Substate 7 Semifinals
Lewis Central 5 North Polk 2
Iowa Class 4A Substate 1 Semifinals
Sioux City North 3 Sioux City East 0
Iowa Class 4A Substate 2 Semifinals
Ankeny Centennial 3 Abraham Lincoln 1
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Western Iowa Conference
Missouri Valley 11 Riverside 5
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 11 Coon Rapids-Bayard 5
CAM 9 Ar-We-Va 1
Bluegrass Conference
Murray 14 Moravia 3
Seymour 12 Mormon Trail 0
Non-Conference
Griswold 2 Shenandoah 0
Glenwood 10 Fremont-Mills 0
Atlantic 12 Lenox 1
West Monona 12 Lewis Central 5
Ames 7 Creston 4
St. Albert 7 Abraham Lincoln 1
Logan-Magnolia 7 Kuemper Catholic 3
Denison-Schleswig 9 Westwood 2
Dallas Center-Grimes 16 Harlan 0
Southwest Valley 16 Stanton 9
Essex 11 Bedford 6
Earlham 6 Audubon 3
Wayne 17 Twin Cedars 2
Southeast Warren 6 Oskaloosa 1
Gildden-Ralston 8 Madrid 1
Sioux City West 12 Lawton-Bronson 0
Sioux City West 17 Lawton-Bronson 7
KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD
Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 1 Championship
Clarinda 5 Spirit Lake 4