KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Glenwood 14 St. Albert 1

Western Iowa Conference 

Missouri Valley 10 Riverside 1

Underwood 16 IKM-Manning 0

Rolling Valley Conference 

CAM 6 Ar-We-Va 0

Coon Rapids-Bayard 6 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 2

Boyer Valley 15 Whiting 5

West Harrison 11 Woodbine 0

Bluegrass Conference 

Orient-Macksburg at Mormon Trail

Non-Conference 

Clarinda 10 Bedford 4

Red Oak 15 Sidney 2

Lenox 7 Atlantic 3

Lewis Central 10 Sioux City North 0

Spencer 11 Denison-Schleswig 1

Indianola 5 Creston 2

Kuemper Catholic 17 Webster City 2

Stanton 5 Southwest Valley 2

Earlham 6 Audubon 2

Interstate 35 8 Central Decatur 3

Ankeny Christian Academy 9 Southeast Warren 3

Pella 6 Martensdale-St. Marys 0

Glidden-Ralston at South Central Calhoun

Missouri Class 1 State Sectionals

Oran 4 Cooter 1

Norwood 14 South Iron 2

Northwest (Hughesville) 10 Pilot Grove 0

Northeast (Cairo) 5 Northland Christian 1

St. Elizabeth 10 Weaubleau 0

Billings 17 Liberal 7

North Shelby 5 Green City 1

Platte Valley 10 Princeton 1

Missouri Class 2 State Sectionals 

Portageville 11 East Carter 6

Greenville 17 Crystal City 1

Gainesville 8 Plato 4

Marionville 5 Marion C. Early 2

Putnam County 7 Louisiana 2

Russellville 6 Salisbury 2

Windsor 6 St. Paul Lutheran 3

Plattsburg 7 Maysville 2

KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD

Iowa Class 1A State Tournament: 7. Fremont-Mills 382

KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Iowa Class 1A Substate 8 Semifinals 

Treynor 8 AHSTW 2

Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 3 St. Albert 0

Iowa Class 2A Substate 1 Semifinals 

Spencer 4 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0

Bishop Heelan Catholic 2 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0

Iowa Class 2A Substate 8 Semifinals 

Lewis Central 6 ADM 0

Glenwood 5 Winterset 0

Iowa Class 3A Substate 1 Semifinals 

Ankeny 3 Sioux City North 0

Sioux City East 3 Ames 2

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Western Iowa Conference 

Missouri Valley 15 Riverside 6

Rolling Valley Conference 

CAM 16 Ar-We-Va 0

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 6 Coon Rapids-Bayard 0

Whiting at Boyer Valley

Woodbine 12 West Harrison 2

Bluegrass Conference 

Orient-Macksburg 16 Mormon Trail 3

Non-Conference 

Griswold 10 Shenandoah 0

Clarinda 10 Bedford 0

Glenwood 11 Fremont-Mills 1

Logan-Magnolia 2 Kuemper Catholic 0

West Monona 4 Lewis Central 0

Atlantic 13 Lenox 3

Dallas Center-Grimes 10 Harlan 0

Abraham Lincoln 4 St. Albert 2

Denison-Schleswig 13 Westwood 0

Southwest Valley 17 Stanton 0

Audubon 5 Earlham 4

Wayne 4 Twin Cedars 3

Madrid 9 Glidden-Ralston 4

Melcher-Dallas 4 ACGC 3

