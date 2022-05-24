KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 14 St. Albert 1
Western Iowa Conference
Missouri Valley 10 Riverside 1
Underwood 16 IKM-Manning 0
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM 6 Ar-We-Va 0
Coon Rapids-Bayard 6 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 2
Boyer Valley 15 Whiting 5
West Harrison 11 Woodbine 0
Bluegrass Conference
Orient-Macksburg at Mormon Trail
Non-Conference
Clarinda 10 Bedford 4
Red Oak 15 Sidney 2
Lenox 7 Atlantic 3
Lewis Central 10 Sioux City North 0
Spencer 11 Denison-Schleswig 1
Indianola 5 Creston 2
Kuemper Catholic 17 Webster City 2
Stanton 5 Southwest Valley 2
Earlham 6 Audubon 2
Interstate 35 8 Central Decatur 3
Ankeny Christian Academy 9 Southeast Warren 3
Pella 6 Martensdale-St. Marys 0
Glidden-Ralston at South Central Calhoun
Missouri Class 1 State Sectionals
Oran 4 Cooter 1
Norwood 14 South Iron 2
Northwest (Hughesville) 10 Pilot Grove 0
Northeast (Cairo) 5 Northland Christian 1
St. Elizabeth 10 Weaubleau 0
Billings 17 Liberal 7
North Shelby 5 Green City 1
Platte Valley 10 Princeton 1
Missouri Class 2 State Sectionals
Portageville 11 East Carter 6
Greenville 17 Crystal City 1
Gainesville 8 Plato 4
Marionville 5 Marion C. Early 2
Putnam County 7 Louisiana 2
Russellville 6 Salisbury 2
Windsor 6 St. Paul Lutheran 3
Plattsburg 7 Maysville 2
KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD
Iowa Class 1A State Tournament: 7. Fremont-Mills 382
KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Iowa Class 1A Substate 8 Semifinals
Treynor 8 AHSTW 2
Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 3 St. Albert 0
Iowa Class 2A Substate 1 Semifinals
Spencer 4 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
Bishop Heelan Catholic 2 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0
Iowa Class 2A Substate 8 Semifinals
Lewis Central 6 ADM 0
Glenwood 5 Winterset 0
Iowa Class 3A Substate 1 Semifinals
Ankeny 3 Sioux City North 0
Sioux City East 3 Ames 2
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Western Iowa Conference
Missouri Valley 15 Riverside 6
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM 16 Ar-We-Va 0
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 6 Coon Rapids-Bayard 0
Whiting at Boyer Valley
Woodbine 12 West Harrison 2
Bluegrass Conference
Orient-Macksburg 16 Mormon Trail 3
Non-Conference
Griswold 10 Shenandoah 0
Clarinda 10 Bedford 0
Glenwood 11 Fremont-Mills 1
Logan-Magnolia 2 Kuemper Catholic 0
West Monona 4 Lewis Central 0
Atlantic 13 Lenox 3
Dallas Center-Grimes 10 Harlan 0
Abraham Lincoln 4 St. Albert 2
Denison-Schleswig 13 Westwood 0
Southwest Valley 17 Stanton 0
Audubon 5 Earlham 4
Wayne 4 Twin Cedars 3
Madrid 9 Glidden-Ralston 4
Melcher-Dallas 4 ACGC 3