Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 78F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.