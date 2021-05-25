KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Harlan 13 Kuemper Catholic 1 

Western Iowa Conference 

Underwood 16 IKM-Manning 2 

Audubon 5 AHSTW 3

Logan-Magnolia 8 Tri-Center 4 

Riverside 11 Missouri Valley 8 

Rolling Valley Conference 

Exira-EHK at Whiting

West Harrison 10 Boyer Valley 1

Ar-We-Va 13 Coon Rapids-Bayard 2 

Woodbine 3 CAM 0 

Non-Conference 

Clarinda 13 Bedford 2 

Atlantic 6 Lenox 0 

Clarke 8 Creston 2 

Westwood 10 Denison-Schleswig 9

Stanton 11 Southwest Valley 5

Southeast Warren 7 Pleasantville 6 

Wayne 3 Twin Cedars 1

Madrid 12 Glidden-Ralston 0 

Sioux City East at Estherville Lincoln Central

Sioux City North at Estherville Lincoln Central

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5 Spirit Lake 4 

Melcher-Dallas 6 ACGC 2

Davis County at Moulton-Udell 

KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD 

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Kuemper Catholic 12 Harlan 11 

Western Iowa Conference 

Underwood 10 IKM-Manning 0 

Audubon 7 AHSTW 1 

Tri-Center 6 Logan-Magnolia 4 

Missouri Valley 12 Riverside 1 

Rolling Valley Conference

Exira-EHK at Whiting 

West Harrison at Boyer Valley

Ar-We-Va 5 Coon Rapids-Bayard 4 -- 8 innings 

CAM 5 Woodbine 2 

Bluegrass Conference 

Twin Cedars 7 Seymour 0 

Non-Conference 

Clarinda 21 Bedford 0 

Red Oak 6 Sidney 2 

St. Albert 14 ACGC 4 

Lewis Central 9 Sioux City North 0

Atlantic 5 Lenox 2 

Indianola 8 Creston 1 

Spencer 5 Denison-Schleswig 0 

Stanton 14 Southwest Valley 5

Southeast Warren 9 Chariton 1

West Central Valley 12 Glidden-Ralston 2 

Missouri Class 1 State Tournament

Pattonsburg 11 Platte Valley 2 

Oran 4 Cooter 0 

Norwood 10 South Iron 8 

Green City 11 Canton 9 

Lockwood 3 Billings 2 

St. Elizabeth 11 Weaubleau 0 

Leeton 2 Pilot Grove 0 

Glasgow 10 Wellsville-Middletown 0 

Missouri Class 2 State Tournament  -- First Round 

Holcomb 8 Ellington 1 

Meadow Heights 6 Crystal City 5 

Lone Jack 4 Windsor 0 

East Buchanan 6 Bishop LeBlond 5 

Gainesville 11 Richland 1 

Marionville 5 Marion C. Early 4 

Eugene 11 Silex 1 

Putnam County 1 Harrisburg 0

KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Class 1A Region 2 First Round 

AHSTW 3 Riverside 0 

Regular Season 

Tri-Center 3 Glenwood 2 -- 2 OT

Bishop Heelan Catholic 6 St. Albert 0 

Winterset 10 Creston 0

Kuemper Catholic 4 Denison-Schleswig 3 

Abraham Lincoln 2 Urbandale 1 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City East 

KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

Class 1A Substate 8 Semifinals

St. Albert 2 Underwood 0 

Treynor 4 Riverside 3 

Class 2A Substate 8 Semifinals

ADM 3 Glenwood 0 

Creston 2 Denison-Schleswig 0 

Class 2A Substate 1 Semifinals

Bishop Heelan 5 Storm Lake 0 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2 Spencer 1 

Class 3A Substate 1 Semifinals 

Sioux City West 3 Abraham Lincoln 2 -- OT

Lewis Central 1 Sioux City North 0  -- OT 

KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD 

First Round State: Spirit Lake 5 Red Oak 2

